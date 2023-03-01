JUST IN
India's mobile download speeds up by 115% since 5G launch, says report
Business Standard

MWC 2023: OnePlus foldable phone, Nothing Phone (2) coming later this year

Tecno and Realme are other Chinese smartphone brands that made announcements at the MWC 2023

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

On the left Carl pei, CEO & co-founder of Nothing and right Cristiano Amon, CEO of Qualcomm
On the left Carl pei, CEO & co-founder of Nothing and right Cristiano Amon, CEO of Qualcomm

The annual consumer technology show, Mobile World Congress, in Barcelona kicked off with big announcements from Chinese electronics maker OnePlus and UK-based start-up Nothing.

OnePlus announced that it would foray into the foldable device segment later this year. The company said its maiden foldable phone will have the signature OnePlus fast and smooth experience.

“It must be a flagship phone that doesn't settle because of its folding form, in terms of industrial design, mechanical technology, and other aspects. We want to launch a device that aims to be at the pinnacle experience of today’s foldable market,” said Kinder Liu, President, and COO of OnePlus.

Nothing announced about the Phone (2). The smartphone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 series processor, confirmed by the company at the MWC.

Recently, Nothing’s Carl Pei said that the Phone (2) will launch in the US. It will be a premium device with focus primarily on software. He also confirmed the launch of a new product in March that is expected to be another wireless earphones in the company audio line.

Tecno and Realme are other Chinese smartphone brands that made big product announcements at the MWC 2023. Tecno unveiled its maiden foldable device named Phantom V Fold. It is similar to Samsung Galaxy Z Fold device with one-side curved glass screen dominating the entire cover and a flexible-bendable screen on the inside that folds inwards.

Realme unveiled its premium flagship smartphone, the Realme GT3. The smartphone debuts 240W wired charging, which is touted to charge the phone’s 4,600 mAh battery in under 10 minutes. Pulse aura light is another novel feature of the smartphone. Available on the back side, next to cameras, it is customisable for colours, apps notifications, and charging indicator.

First Published: Wed, March 01 2023. 12:06 IST

