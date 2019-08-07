New tricks in old game: Cyber crooks devise new ways to get around security

Individuals, organisations and enterprises today are much more aware about the importance of cybersecurity than ever before. But this has hardly deterred cyber criminals who continue to find innovative ways to carry out their activities.

According to the mid-year cybersecurity trends report for 2019 by security software firm Check Point, cyberattackers are now deploying new fashion tools and techniques targetting corporate cloud infrastructure, mobile devices, emails showcasing that no environment is immune to cyberattacks. . Top Botnet Malware in H12019 . Emotet (29%): Once used ...