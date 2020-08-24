Nikon Z50 review: An impressive mirrorless camera for content creators

For those who want to switch to a mirrorless camera, there have been plenty of options lately and each new model brings with it something extra for photography enthusiasts. We used the Z50, which is a 21-megapixel camera with APS-C sensor behind its 'Z' lens mount, which the company also uses on its Z6 and Z7 models. Pricing is a plus point for Z50 as it costs less than its peers; the Sony A6400, and the Fujifilm X T30.

Business Standard took the Z50 out for a spin. Here is the review:

A scaled down model of the Z6 and Z7, the Nikon Z0 based model comes with the Z-mount 16-50mm kit, priced at around Rs 75,000 in India. The kit includes a 16-50mm lens of F3.5-6.3 aperture and collapsible standard zoom, and a 50-250mm lens of an F4.5-6.3 telephoto zoom lens.

The Nikon Z50 has a compact size, which is easy to carry and make a good companion for people in the vlogging and traveling profession. Out of the box, it feels as if a big and heavy DSLR has been squeezed and a good amount of weight has been removed. The Z50 feels sturdy and has a good in-hand grip. It uses a magnesium alloy chassis and offers basic protection from moisture and splashes.





Nikon has managed to squeeze quite a bit of control into the Z50's frame, and everything seems within reach. It is also handy to use, something that most people would appreciate given how convenient it is to play around its settings.

On the Z50, some buttons are available on the screen side and the ports are on the left edge for connectivity. The bottom compartment nestles the battery and memory card.

In terms of performance, the Z50 impresses on several counts. The autofocus works well and the colours on the reproduced frame look neutral and natural. The touchscreen panel on the Z50 is something you may have trouble with. It tilts 180-degree downwards to help people with selfies but this may cause some inconvenience if you use a tripod.

Since lockdown and rain restricted our movement, we used some toys to see Z50's prowess

The Z50 can shoot stills at up to 11 frames per second, and the pictures are sharp and detailed with colour accuracy and balance. However, in indoor environments, the camera’s face and eye detection features may always work as intended. This is one area where cameras from Sony and Canon have strength.

On a positive side, the Z50 captures human faces with natural skin tone and the background blurring effect is not aggressive either. The sensor has less resolution than its rivals, yet the pictures are quite sharp.

With regard to videos, the Z50 records up to 4K UHD at up to 30 frames per second. It supports wireless image transfer service, which allows users to transfer multimedia content directly onto supported smartphones from the camera. However, the image quality may drop in the transfer process.

The Nikon Z50 is a capable unit for content creators, including photographers and cinematographers. However, pro-level users might find it lacking. The camera struggles with monochrome photography. It is not best suited imagining in varied light conditions. The camera’s battery also seems underpowered and it runs out of power quickly, compared to other mirrorless cameras in its segment.

Verdict

The Nikon Z50 makes a good deal for first time users. It is a fun to use camera, especially designed for vloggers and content creators. It is easy to use and has lightweight design. Its performance is mature and impressive. The camera does not have in-body image stabilisation but vibration reduction in the lens makes up for it to some extent. To conclude, Nikon offers more in Z50 from the price perspective.

Nikon Z50 pricing

Nikon Z50 with Z DX 16-50mm and Z DX 50-250mm lenses: Rs 1,05,995

Nikon Z50 with Z DX 16-50mm lens: Rs 85,995

Nikon Z50 (body only): Rs 72,995