Noise launches ColorFit Loop smartwatch with Bluetooth calling feature

Expanding its ‘Tru Sync’ line, the home-grown consumer brand on Friday launched in India the ColorFit Loop. Priced at Rs 2,499, the will be available on the company's online store and e-commerce platform Flipkart in six colours, including black, green and olive.

“At Noise, we are focused on exceeding consumer needs every time we innovate or design a new product, to ensure it is at par with consumers’ expectations. Our latest addition to the Tru Sync portfolio, ColorFit Loop resonates with this belief as it is ideal for new-age consumers looking for a power-packed experience on their smartwatch,” said Amit Khatri, Co-Founder, Noise.

Noise ColorFit Loop: Specification

The ColorFit Loop sports a 1.85-inch screen of 60Hz refresh rate and 550 nits of brightness level. The fitness wearable has a rectangular dial with a side-mounted button for navigation. It offers over 200 cloud-based watch faces for customisation. It is IP68 rated for water and dust resistance.

Powered by Noise Tru Sync technology, the supports Bluetooth calling feature. It has Bluetooth 5.3 for connectivity and connection with smartphones. The smartwatch comes with Noise Buzz, which enables calling from the Dial Pad and provides access to recent call logs. According to Noise, the smartwatch can last up to seven days on normal usage.

As for the fitness features, there are over 130 sports modes built-in. It has sensors for heart rate monitoring, and blood oxygen saturation. Besides, it also tracks female health, sleep patterns, breathing patterns, and stress measurement. Other features include a calculator, events reminder, weather updates, calls, SMS, and app notifications along with quick replies and smart DND.