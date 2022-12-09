JUST IN
Microsoft rolls out Windows 11 update with snipping tool, screen recorder
Amazon to bring TikTok-like feed of shoppable content 'Inspire' to its app
Epic Games not planning to build battle royale game Fortnite in VR
Year in review: Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ to Redmi Pad, 5 best tablets of 2022
US FTC sues Microsoft to block its $69 bn Activision Blizzard acquisition
Podcast: What is ChatGPT and why has it taken the Internet by storm?
Google Chrome browser gets new modes to boost battery life, free up memory
Google Pixel 7 Pro's new camera update gives more control over macro mode
Action to detain consignment is a death knell for exports, says Vivo
Cloud more important in hybrid work; doubled capacity in 20 mths: Peesker
You are here: Home » Technology Â» Launches
Microsoft rolls out Windows 11 update with snipping tool, screen recorder
Business Standard

Noise launches ColorFit Loop smartwatch with Bluetooth calling feature

Priced at Rs 2,499, the Noise ColorFit Loop smartwatch will be available on the company's online store and e-commerce platform Flipkart

Topics
Noise | smartwatch | fitness wearables

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Noise ColorFit Loop
Noise ColorFit Loop

Expanding its ‘Tru Sync’ smartwatch line, the home-grown consumer technology brand Noise on Friday launched in India the Noise ColorFit Loop. Priced at Rs 2,499, the smartwatch will be available on the company's online store and e-commerce platform Flipkart in six colours, including black, green and olive.

“At Noise, we are focused on exceeding consumer needs every time we innovate or design a new product, to ensure it is at par with consumers’ expectations. Our latest addition to the Tru Sync portfolio, Noise ColorFit Loop resonates with this belief as it is ideal for new-age consumers looking for a power-packed experience on their smartwatch,” said Amit Khatri, Co-Founder, Noise.

Noise ColorFit Loop: Specification

The ColorFit Loop sports a 1.85-inch screen of 60Hz refresh rate and 550 nits of brightness level. The fitness wearable has a rectangular dial with a side-mounted button for navigation. It offers over 200 cloud-based watch faces for customisation. It is IP68 rated for water and dust resistance.

Powered by Noise Tru Sync technology, the smartwatch supports Bluetooth calling feature. It has Bluetooth 5.3 for connectivity and connection with smartphones. The smartwatch comes with Noise Buzz, which enables calling from the Dial Pad and provides access to recent call logs. According to Noise, the smartwatch can last up to seven days on normal usage.

As for the fitness features, there are over 130 sports modes built-in. It has sensors for heart rate monitoring, and blood oxygen saturation. Besides, it also tracks female health, sleep patterns, breathing patterns, and stress measurement. Other features include a calculator, events reminder, weather updates, calls, SMS, and app notifications along with quick replies and smart DND.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Noise

First Published: Fri, December 09 2022. 13:36 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU