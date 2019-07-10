Nokia 9 PureView with 5 rear cameras launched: Price, sale details & specs

Finnish smartphone maker HMD Global on Wednesday launched in India the 9 PureView at Rs 49,999. The flagship smartphone will be available only in midnight blue colour from July 10, exclusively on the company’s official portal and on e-commerce site The phone will be available across offline retail outlets from July 17.

As part of its launch offer, the 9 PureView comes bundled with an exclusive premium concierge experience from HMD Global for the first 30 days through Mobile Care. This would include exclusive support desk with access to a dedicated customer support team, and access to trainers for tips and tricks to help understand the phone and its operations. Additionally, the phone gives for free the Nokia 705 earbuds, worth Rs 9,999.

Nokia 9 PureView specifications and features

The Nokia 9 PureView is a camera-centric flagship smartphone with a five-camera array system with ZEISS Optics on its back. Though all the camera sensors are 12-megapixel and f/1.8 aperture ones, they have different configurations — two cameras with RGB colour sensors, and three monochromatic sensors without Bayer filter. All five sensors in the Nokia 9 PureView work together, collecting up to 60MP of imaging data. They collect 10 times the amount of light a single sensor of the same type does.

The Nokia 9 PureView is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 system-on-chip, paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The phone has a 5.99-inch 2K pOLED screen with support for HDR10 (PureDisplay technology). The screen also features an in-display fingerprint sensor and Qi Wireless charging. The phone has glass-metal-glass sandwich design with its chassis made of 6000-series aluminium and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on the front and back. Like other Nokia-branded smartphones, the Nokia 9 PureView comes with the Android 9 Pie out of the box.