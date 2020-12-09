Nokia Purebook Laptop series to debut soon as Flipkart-exclusive in India

is likely to come up with its Purebook laptop models in India soon, according to a teaser on Flipkart. While there is no clarity over the launch date, reports say could launch it by December-end.

The teaser on Flipkart does not share the specifications and pricing of the Purebook but indicates that the laptop will be lightweight, powerful, and offer an immersive experience.

According to a reported Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) listing, there are nine models of the Nokia Purebook and it is likely that five are going to be powered by Intel Core i5 processors and four by the Core i3 processors.

The are likely to be powered by Intel’s 10th-generation Comet Lake series of Core processors.

The Nokia PureBook is said to come with at least 8GB of RAM along with SSD storage. Nokia might even go for hybrid configurations for storage, comprising both SSD and HDD standards.

It is likely that the Nokia would look to compete with Mi, Asus and others in the mid-range segment.

Meanwhile, Nokia has started the production of next generation 5G equipment at its Chennai plant.

Nokia said it was the first to manufacture the 5G New Radio in India, and it is now producing Nokia AirScale massive Multiple Input Multiple Output (mMIMO) solution at the facility, which has attracted investments worth Rs 600 crore since 2018.