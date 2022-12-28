JUST IN
Samsung to launch affordable Galaxy F04 smartphone in India in early 2023
Microsoft adds new features to make formulas easier in Excel's spreadsheet
Indian crypto exchanges stay put in business after 'a year to forget'
Samsung to showcase innovative projects at Consumer Electronics Show 2023
Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Alpha smartwatch goes on sale: Price, features, specs
Apple may launch foldable smartphone 'iPhone Fold' by 2025: Report
Heart rate variability: Know about biometric most fitness trackers measure
LG Innotek to reveal new camera module at 'Consumer Electronics Show 2023'
LG to develop next-gen smart home appliances that can track sleep
IT rule tweaks, Musk's snap at Twitter, social media hits reset in 2022
You are here: Home » Technology Â» News
Samsung to launch affordable Galaxy F04 smartphone in India in early 2023
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Not afraid of recession, demand for automation will go up: Verint CEO

Dan Bodner, Verint founder and CEO said that India has been amongst the top two contributors to the Asia-Pacific revenue of the New York-based analytics company and will continue to expand

Topics
Asia-Pacific | technology industry | IT budget

Sourabh Lele  |  New Delhi 

Dan Bodner
Dan Bodner, founder, CEO, and Chairman of Board at Verint

Nasdaq-listed customer engagement solutions company Verint Systems, which reported revenue of $875 million in FY22, says that India business registered double-digit year-on-year growth across segments. Dan Bodner, founder, CEO, and Chairman of the Board at Verint said that India has been amongst the top two contributors to the Asia-Pacific revenue of the New York-based analytics company and will continue to expand in the country. In an interview with Sourabh Lele, he talks about its plans for India, the rising demand for AI/ML, and the road ahead. Here are the excerpts from the interview:

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Asia-Pacific

First Published: Wed, December 28 2022. 17:25 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU