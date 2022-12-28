Not afraid of recession, demand for automation will go up: Verint CEO

Nasdaq-listed customer engagement solutions company Verint Systems, which reported revenue of $875 million in FY22, says that India business registered double-digit year-on-year growth across segments. Dan Bodner, founder, CEO, and Chairman of the Board at Verint said that India has been amongst the top two contributors to the revenue of the New York-based analytics company and will continue to expand in the country. In an interview with Sourabh Lele, he talks about its plans for India, the rising demand for AI/ML, and the road ahead. Here are the excerpts from the interview: