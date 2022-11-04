Nothing Ear (stick) gets Rs 1000 cheaper for Ear (1), Phone (1) customers



UK-based consumer recently launched the Ear (stick). Second product in its audio accessories line, the wireless earbuds are priced at Rs 8,499. These will be available in India on Myntra and from November 17. At the launch, announced that it will soon be announcing a special offer on the Ear (stick) for the existing customers.



On Thursday, Nothing India vice president and general manager Manu Sharma posted on its Twitter handle that existing Nothing customers can avail a discount of Rs 1,000 on the Ear (Stick). The discount can be availed on during a limited sale on November 14, starting at 12pm. Besides, the offer will be available during open sales that starts from November 17. It is going to be a limited period offer.



"As a thank you, our supporters can experience Ear (stick) for less. We are giving ₹1000 off on Ear (stick), only on Flipkart, exclusively to anyone who owns a Nothing product," tweeted Manu Sharma, VP, Nothing India.



Nothing Ear (stick): Specification



The Nothing Ear (stick) is a pair of half in-ear wireless earbuds with transparent design. It comes in a cylindrical case, which rolls to open and close. It is compatible with both Android and iOS devices. It is IP54 rated for dust and water resistance. The earbuds feature 12.6mm audio drivers and boast up to 29 hours of battery life with a charging case.



It comes with clear voice with three microphones on each bud to offer wind-proof and crowd-proof calls. It features press control on each bud for play, pause, skip, voice assistance and change volume functions. The earbuds functions are integrated in the Nothing Phone (1), allowing users to customise gesture controls, adjust EQ settings and access find my earbuds function via quick settings menu. Other smartphones (Android and iOS) get the similar functionality enabled through the Nothing X app.