Nothing Ear (stick) will be available on Myntra, Flipkart; launch on Oct 26

UK-based consumer electronics brand Nothing is set to unveil its second audio product, the Ear (stick), on October 26. The wireless earbuds will be available in India on Myntra and Flipkart, announced the start-up. The Nothing Ear (stick) unveiling will kick off at 7:30pm (IST) on October 26. It will livestream on the Nothing's website.
“For the upcoming launch of Ear (stick), we are excited to join hands with Myntra. With this announcement we also confirm that going forward, all products that are part of Nothing’s audio category will be available on the platform,” said Manu Sharma, Vice President and General Manager, Nothing India.
Nothing teased its upcoming earbuds on two occasions - first at London Fashion Week, where it showed the earbuds’ case, and later in an Instagram video, where it revealed the case opening mechanism. The Nothing Ear (stick) would come in a stick-shaped case, which rolls to open and close.
Nothing says, “Ear (stick) will be half in-ear wireless earbuds with feather-light ergonomic design. It will come in a unique charging case, inspired by classic cosmetic silhouettes, and compactly formed to simply glide into pockets.”
The Nothing Ear (stick) is expected to be an affordable pair of true wireless earbuds without Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) feature, which was present in the Nothing Ear (1). Speaking of the Nothing Ear (1), it was launched at Rs 5,999 in 2021. However, Nothing has recently announced a price hike owing to rising input costs. The Nothing Ear (1) will be available on Flipkart at Rs 7,199 for the white colour model and Rs 8,399 for the Black colour model.
"On October 26, we'll be raising the prices for Ear (1) to $149 due to an increase in costs," said Carl Pei, CEO, Nothing in a tweet.
The Nothing Ear (1) comes with two-level active noise cancellation. It is IPX4 rated for protection against splashes and spills. Each earbud is powered by a 31mAh battery and supported by a case of 570 mAh battery. It has a USB-C port for charging and Bluetooth 5.2 for wireless connectivity. The earbuds support wireless charging.
First Published: Fri, October 21 2022. 16:09 IST
