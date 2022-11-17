Nothing Phone (1) available at discounted price on Flipkart: Details here

UK-based consumer start-up Nothing’s Phone (1) smartphone is available at a discounted price on e-commerce platform . The Phone (1) was launched in 8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB, and 12GB+256GB configurations at Rs 32,999, Rs 35,999, and Rs 38,999, respectively. All three models are currently available at a discounted price of Rs 27,499, Rs 29,499, and Rs 32,499. Besides, there are bank offers available on that brings down the effective cost further.

The e-commerce giant is offering instant discounts of 10 per cent (up to Rs 1,500) on Federal Bank cards, and up to Rs 1,250 on Punjab National Bank credit cards. Besides, it is offering 5 per cent cashback on its Axis Bank card. The smartphone is also eligible for equated monthly installment scheme and exchange scheme.

Phone (1): Specifications

Powered by the Snapdragon 778G+ 5G processor, the smartphone sports a 6.55-inch HDR10+ screen of 120Hz refresh rate and 700 nits peak brightness level. It runs OS 1.1.6 based on the Android 12 operating system. It has a dual-camera set-up on the back, featuring a 50-megapixel primary sensor paired with a 50MP ultra-wide sensor. On the front, it has a 16MP camera sensor. The smartphone comes in 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 256GB configurations. It comes with three years of OS upgrades and four years of bimonthly security updates.

It is powered by a 4,500 mAh battery, supported by 33W fast charging and 15W wireless charging. The smartphone is IP53 rated for water and dust resistance. It supports 5G, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.2 for wireless connectivity. It comes in white and black colours. Other features include USB-C port for charging, dual SIM, and inbuilt GPS.