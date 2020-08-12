Now, Twitter lets you control who replies to tweet: Here is how it works

After testing with a select users, has incorporated the conversation moderation feature that lets you control who replies to you tweet. The new feature is now available on for iOS, Android and web client. All accounts, including those of elected officials, can now select the people who will be allowed to reply while composing a new tweet, according to

The feature allows Twitter user to set the reply preference before posting a tweet. Users can choose from three options: everyone (the default setting), only people you follow, or only people you mention. Tweets with the latter two settings will be labeled and the reply icon will be grayed out. However, people will still be able to view, retweet, retweet with comment, and like such Tweets.





This new conversation experience is here for everyone! When composing a Tweet, tap “ Everyone can reply” to change who can reply.



We’re just getting started with features to help you feel safer Tweeting and have more meaningful conversations. Details: https://t.co/gWspbKs5SG pic.twitter.com/K0VLQ09ikP — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) August 11, 2020

This feature is a new addition to several other features that the micro-blogging platform is exploring to improve the platform’s conversation handling capacity. Earlier, Twitter had rolled out a feature to notify users of potentially harmful language, suggesting to edit the tweet replies while composing.

“When things get heated, you may say things you don't mean. To let you rethink a reply, we’re running a limited experiment on iOS with a prompt that gives you the option to revise your reply before it’s published if it uses language that could be harmful.” tweeted Twitter Support.

The prompt will come as a pop-up on tweets which carry harmful content and Twitter artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) tools will try to catch such hate words first-hand.