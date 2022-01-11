OnePlus 10 Pro 5G with second generation Hasselblad camera system launched

Chinese smartphone maker on Tuesday launched in its home country its flagship smartphone of 2022. Named the 10 Pro 5G, the smartphone brings second-generation imaging system co-created in partnership with Hasselblad. The imaging system features a triple camera array on the back, sporting a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and an 8MP auxiliary sensor. On the front, the smartphone will sport a 32MP sensor housed in a left aligned punch-hole on the display.

As for the variants, the 10 Pro comes in 8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB, and 12GB+256GB configurations. In China, price starts at RMB 4,699 and goes up to RMB 5,299.

The OnePlus 10 Pro is expected to launch in India this spring season. Ahead of the flagship launch, the company is launching in India the T-edition of its entry-level 9-series smartphone, the OnePlus 9R, on January 14.

In terms of upgrade, the OnePlus 10 Pro brings second-generation LTPO calibrated AMOLED screen of 120Hz refresh rate. The OnePlus 10 Pro is among the first powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 mobile platform. It packs a 5,000 mAh battery, supported by 80W SuperVOOC wired fast charging and 50W AirVOOC wireless charging technologies.

The smartphone features stereo speakers, and an X-axis linear vibration motor for haptics. Connectivity includes Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, VoLTE, and VoWiFi. The device boots Android 12 operating system-based OxygenOS 12, which will be an integrated OS based on OnePlus’ OxygenOS and OPPO’s ColorOS.