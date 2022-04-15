OnePlus 10R 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 8100-MAX to launch on April 28

-
ALSO READ
OnePlus 2022 roadmap: OnePlus 10 Pro India launch, 150W SuperVOOC, and more
OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC launched: Specs, price
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition's India pricing revealed ahead of launch
OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G review: No-frill phone eclipsed by feature-rich peers
OnePlus Nord 2 x PAC-MAN is everything limited-edition smartphone should be
-
After confirming the charging technology, OnePlus has confirmed yet another part of specification of its upcoming performance-centric smartphone the OnePlus 10R 5G. The OnePlus 10R is confirmed to be a performance-centric smartphone powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100-MAX system-on-chip. Developed on 5nm process, the MediaTek Dimensity 8100-MAX boasts an 8-core CPU and Mali-G610 MC6 GPU. The OnePlus 10R 5G will launch alongside the Nord CE 2 Lite 5G in India on April 28.
“Our partnership with MediaTek is built on trust and a shared vision to create user-centric technology that provides the best possible experience for our community. The OnePlus 10R 5G, powered by the exclusive MediaTek 8100-MAX is a testament to that shared vision. The latest R series offering will seamlessly integrate top-of-the-line hardware and software, making our flagship experience accessible to a wider audience,” Navnit Nakra, India CEO and Head of India Region, OnePlus India said.
Another set of information confirmed by OnePlus for the 10R 5G is the battery capacity and charging technology. The smartphone will be powered by a 4,500 mAh battery, supported by industry-leading 150W superVOOC fast-charge technology. The base model of the phone, however, will support 80W superVOOC fast-charging tech. According to OnePlus, the 150W charging technology is capable to charge the OnePlus 10R 5G’s battery from 1-100 per cent in 17 minutes.
As for the Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, it is touted to be yet another endurance performer from OnePlus. The device is confirmed to ship with a 5,000 mAh battery, supported by a 33W SUPERVOOC rapid charger. According to OnePlus, the 33W superVOOC rapid charging tech is capable to charge the Nord CE 2 Lite 5G battery from 0 to 50 per cent in 30 minutes.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU