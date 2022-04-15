OnePlus 10R 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 8100-MAX to launch on April 28

After confirming the charging technology, has confirmed yet another part of specification of its upcoming performance-centric smartphone the 10R 5G. The 10R is confirmed to be a performance-centric smartphone powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100-MAX system-on-chip. Developed on 5nm process, the MediaTek Dimensity 8100-MAX boasts an 8-core CPU and Mali-G610 MC6 GPU. The OnePlus 10R 5G will launch alongside the Nord CE 2 Lite 5G in India on April 28.

“Our partnership with MediaTek is built on trust and a shared vision to create user-centric technology that provides the best possible experience for our community. The OnePlus 10R 5G, powered by the exclusive MediaTek 8100-MAX is a testament to that shared vision. The latest R series offering will seamlessly integrate top-of-the-line hardware and software, making our flagship experience accessible to a wider audience,” Navnit Nakra, India CEO and Head of India Region, OnePlus India said.

Another set of information confirmed by OnePlus for the 10R 5G is the battery capacity and charging technology. The smartphone will be powered by a 4,500 mAh battery, supported by industry-leading 150W superVOOC fast-charge technology. The base model of the phone, however, will support 80W superVOOC fast-charging tech. According to OnePlus, the 150W charging technology is capable to charge the OnePlus 10R 5G’s battery from 1-100 per cent in 17 minutes.

As for the Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, it is touted to be yet another endurance performer from OnePlus. The device is confirmed to ship with a 5,000 mAh battery, supported by a 33W SUPERVOOC rapid charger. According to OnePlus, the 33W superVOOC rapid charging tech is capable to charge the Nord CE 2 Lite 5G battery from 0 to 50 per cent in 30 minutes.