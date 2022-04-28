OnePlus 10R 5G with up to 150W fast-charging tech launched: Details here

on Thursday launched in India its entry-level premium smartphone, the 10R . The smartphone comes in two variants, one with 150W charging-tech (150W SUPERVOOC Endurance Edition) and the other one with 80W charging-tech (80W SUPERVOOC). Both the variants are identical, but with different battery capacities and charging technologies. The 10R 150W SUPERVOOC Endurance Edition has a 4,500 mAh battery, supported by industry-leading 150W fast-charge technology. The OnePlus 10R 80W SUPERVOOC has a 5,000 mAh battery, supported by 80W fast-charge technology. Other details are as follows:

OnePlus 10R 5G: Specifications

Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max system-on-chip, the OnePlus 10R 5G comes in two RAM and storage variants – 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB.

Both the variants boast LPDDR5 RAM and UFS3.1 storage. The 150W SUPERVOOC Edition is exclusive to 12GB + 256GB configuration, and the 80W SUPERVOOC variant comes in both 8GB + 128GB and 12GB +256GB models.

The OnePlus 10R 5G sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen of 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and up to 720Hz touch response rate. It is a 10-bit HDR10+ certified screen with support for sRGB and DCI-P3 colour gamut. The smartphone is powered by Android 12 platform-based OxygenOS 12.1 interface.

Imaging is covered by triple-camera set-up on the back, featuring a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor with optical image stabilization, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor of an 119.7-dergree field-of-view, and a 2MP macro lens. On the front, the phone has a 16MP in-display camera sensor.

OnePlus 10R 5G: Price and sale details

The OnePlus 10R 150W SUPERVOOC Endurance Edition and the OnePlus 10R 80W SUPERVOOC start at Rs 43,999 and Rs 38,999, respectively. All variants of the OnePlus 10R will be available on OnePlus online store, OnePlus Store App, Amazon India, OnePlus Exclusive Stores and partner outlets.