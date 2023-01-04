OnePlus 11 5G smartphone, Buds Pro 2 wireless earphones unveiled: Know more

Chinese electronics maker on January 4 unveiled the 11 5G smartphone and Buds Pro 2 wireless in its home country. Both these products will be released along with other OnePlus products in other global markets, including India, on February 7. Below are the details:

OnePlus 11 5G

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, the OnePlus 11 5G sports a 6.7-inch AMOLED 2K screen of 120Hz refresh rate (LTPO 3.0) and 1300 nits of peak brightness level. The smartphone sports a triple-camera system on the back, featuring a 50-megapixel primary sensor (Sony IMX890), a 32MP telephoto lens (Sony IMX709), and a 48MP ultra-wide-angle sensor (IMX581). On the front, the phone has a 16MP camera. The camera module features a four-ring design, accommodating triple camera set-up and an LED flash. Complementing the camera module is the Hasselblad branding.

The phone has a 5,000mAh battery, supported by a 100W SUPERVOOC fast wired charging. The smartphone is offered with up to 16GB RAM. It comes in black and green colours.

OnePlus Buds Pro 2

Featuring the OnePlus' spatial rendering algorithm, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 supports spatial audio experience with wide sound field and multi-dimensional sound. For real-time tracking of the head movement, the feature six-axis IMU sensor that recalibrate audio based on head movement. These are compatible with Android devices. The earbuds feature 11mm and 6mm dual audio drivers for deeper, fuller, more textured output.

These support smart adaptive noise cancellation (ANC) – filters noise up to 48dB. Besides, the earbuds are offered with personalised noise cancellation feature for perfect fit and noise isolation. Besides, the buds support dual connection and Bluetooth 5.3 for wireless connectivity. OnePlus said the wireless earbuds would be an ideal companion to the OnePlus 11 5G smartphones. It would deliver a “full-bodied, stereo-quality audio experience with crystal clarity.” The earbuds can deliver up to 39 hours of music playback with multiple additional charges in the case.