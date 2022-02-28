OnePlus 2022 roadmap: OnePlus 10 Pro India launch, 150W SuperVOOC, and more

Chinese smartphone maker is gearing up to launch the 10 Pro in India by the end of March, confirmed CEO Sharing the OnePlus roadmap for 2022, Lau announced plans to launch an affordable OnePlus smartphone in India. Besides, he said the company would expand its Internet of Things (IoT) products line by releasing devices in new categories. Lau also announced to debut a new retail model in India to expand consumer reach by bringing a synergy between online and offline sales systems. Here are the key takeaways from OnePlus 2022 roadmap announced by Pete Lau:

OnePlus 10 Pro India launch

Launched earlier this year in OnePlus’ home country China, the flagship smartphone will launch in India, North America, and Europe by the end of March this year. Alongside the smartphone launch, OnePlus would debut a new retail model in India to expand its consumer reach by bringing a synergy between online and offline sales systems.

said, “this new model will allow our customers in India to order a product online and immediately pick-up said product in a retail store and enjoy the service offered by our offline channels – such as having a OnePlus store member set up the product for you. This will not only allow customers in India to get OnePlus devices faster, but we are confident it will increase the satisfaction for OnePlus products across the board.”

Diversifying product lines

Announced in 2020, the OnePlus Nord series is the entry point to the OnePlus smartphone ecosystem. said, OnePlus will continue to release products with capabilities ‘across an even greater price spectrum’, including its most affordable smartphone in India and Europe yet. While Lau did not share detail around the upcoming smartphone, he said that irrespective of the price point, each OnePlus smartphone would retain signature OnePlus elements like a fast and smooth experience and exceptional build quality. Besides smartphones, OnePlus will release new IoT products in existing categories and expand to new IoT categories in 2022.

OxygenOS

Pete Lau in September 2021 announced integration of codebase for both OnePlus’ OxygenOS and OPPO’s ColorOS with the goal of creating one unified and upgraded operating system for both brands globally. While the OxygenOS and ColorOS will continue to be developed on the same codebase – to allow for faster updates and better build quality – Pete Lau confirmed that the OxygenOS and ColorOS will remain independent brand properties of OnePlus and OPPO, respectively. It means, the future OnePlus smartphones will continue to run on the OxygenOS, which is appreciated by many for its light and clean experience.

Pete Lau also announced OxygenOS 13, calling it an experience that long-time OnePlus users will be familiar with. According to Lau, the upcoming Android-based OS would uphold hallmarks of OxygenOS such as fast and smooth experience, burdenless design, and ease of use. Moreover, the OxygenOS 13 will retain its unique visual design and a range of exclusive customisation features.

New technologies

OnePlus will introduce new technologies this year, including a 150W SuperVOOC and HyperBoost Gaming Engine. Lau said the 150W SuperVOOC will support other fast-charge protocols such as PPS, PD, and QC. It means, this technology would enable fast-charge for supporting tablets, laptops, and mobile gaming consoles. The 150W SuperVOOC will be demonstrated at the unified and OnePlus boot at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona from February 28 to March 3. It will debut on the OnePlus smartphone in the second quarter of 2022.

Coming on to the HyperBoost Gaming Engine, Pete Lau said it is a feature designed to deliver a smoother and more stable gaming experience for users. This feature will bring several optimisation for smooth and stable experience while gaming. These optimisations include GPA Frame Stabilizer, O-Sync, and GPU Load Control (GLC). The HyperBoost will be available for the OnePlus 10 Pro when it launches in India, Europe, and North America via an OTA update.