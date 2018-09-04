OnePlus 6 gets Android 9.0 Pie beta update: How to install, risks and more

-
OnePlus, a Chinese smartphone manufacturer, has rolled out a beta update for its current flagship, the OnePlus 6. Based on Google Android 9.0 Pie operating system, the software update is the first beta version to roll out for the smartphone. It brings new user interface, Android P gesture navigation and host of improvements compared to current stable Android Oreo-based ROM.
The new beta update integrates OnePlus customisation features over the existing new features that comes bundled as a part of Android Pie operating system. The beta operating system supports theme accent colour customisation, new do not disturb mode with adjustable settings and new Gaming Mode 3.0. It also adds a new notification mode for text messages and calls from third party apps such as Skype.
Note of caution, the software upgrade is strictly meant for beta testing. It has bugs that might lead to inconsistencies in phone. Therefore, user should upgrade to such beta software at their own risk.
Here is how upgrade from stable ROM to beta software update based on Android P:
- Download the ROM upgrade package from the OnePlus official forum for OnePlus 6
- Copy the ROM upgrade package to the mobile phone storage
- In the phone’s setting menu, go to system updates and click on local upgrade option available inside the top right menu. Click on the ROM package to install the upgrade
- Wait for mobile to install software. It will reboot in the process
The Open Beta update platform is an initiative from OnePlus that allows early adopters to test beta versions of scheduled software update for any sort of inconsistencies. Based on the feedback, the company adds or remove some elements from the upgrade and polish it further before rolling it out as a stable ROM to all users as over the air update (OTA).
The beta software needs to be downloaded and installed manually for the first time. Users on beta ROM only get beta upgrades as OTAs. However, they can revert back to stable ROM anytime to enroll back again for stable ROM updates.
Here is how to roll back to stable ROM from beta software:
- Download the stable ROM package from OnePlus forum
- Copy ROM package to the mobile phone storage root directory
- In the phone’s setting menu, go to system updates and click on local upgrade option available inside the top right menu. Click on the ROM package to install the upgrade
- Wait for mobile to install software. It will reboot in the process
Another note of caution, moving from stable ROM to beta software and vice-versa might clear all contents of the phone. Therefore, it is advised to take complete backup before installing.
