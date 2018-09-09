OnePlus 6T: From in-display fingerprint to waterdrop notch; what to expect

OnePlus, a Chinese smartphone manufacturer and a subsidiary of BKK Electronics, which also owns Oppo and brands, is reportedly working on the 6T. Going by the company’s launch records, it is safe to assume that the smartphone would be launched in the last quarter of this year. The phone would reportedly sport an and a bigger screen with a tiny notch on top (Waterdrop design), according to a purported retail box that leaked recently.

Though works as an independent entity, which has been reiterated by company’s CEO Carl Pei time and again, it does takes inspiration from its sister companies Oppo and when it comes to its smartphones’ design and features. However, unlike Oppo and Vivo, always goes for top-of-the-line hardware with its smartphone.

The is expected to take inspiration from Oppo R17 Pro, which was launched in China recently. The sports a massive 6.4-inch AMOLED screen with a tiny waterdrop design-based notch on the top. The phone features in-display fingerprint sensor, which has been a part of recent premium smartphones in India, including the Vivo X21, Vivo Nex and the recently launched Vivo V11 Pro. These features of the R17 Pro are expected to be part of the too.

Interestingly, the also sports a tri-camera set-up on the back. The OnePlus 6T is expected to sport tri-camera module too, however the lenses configuration would be different. Other technical specifications would include the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 system-on-chip (SoC), mated with at least three different RAM and storage configurations – 6GB/64GB, 6GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB. The phone is also expected to get an enhanced version of Dash Charge technology.

While the above features might make way to the OnePlus 6T, what we would like to see in the upcoming midrange flagship is a stereo speaker set-up, water and dust resistance (IP68) and wireless charging capabilities.