OnePlus 6T launch on October 30; event invite sale from Oct 17: Know more

Chinese smartphone manufacturer on October 8 announced through social media channels that its upcoming flagship – the 6T – would be unveiled on October 30 in the country’s capital New Delhi. Like past launches, the unveiling event is invite-only and anyone can attend the event. However, the invite is not free and costs Rs 999. The event invite sale would begin from October 17 at 10 AM. Interestingly, the Amazon-exclusive smartphone is already up for pre-order on the e-commerce platform and the company is offering a complimentary USB type-C-based Bullet earphones that were recently launched in India.

The OnePlus 6T is confirmed to trade-off the 3.5mm audio jack to feature an in-display fingerprint sensor, the two major changes that the phone would get as a part of upgrade. Speaking of an in-display fingerprint sensor, in the OnePlus 6T the fingerprint sensor would be placed beneath the screen, allowing the phone to sport a unibody design on the back.

The in-display fingerprint sensor technology allows a part of the screen to double up as a biometric recognition module for identifying fingerprints to unlock the phone. OnePlus’ sister company, Vivo, has been offering this technology in some of its premium models, such as the Vivo X21, Vivo Nex and the Vivo V11 Pro.

ALSO READ: Amazon, Flipkart festive season sale: Top five deals on premium smartphones

Though the removal of the 3.5mm audio jack is more of a downgrade than upgrade, but the trade-off is defended by the company as a must to utilise the space for new hardware, or maybe a bigger battery.

Apart from the changes mentioned above, the OnePlus 6T is also reported to get a new screen format, with a tiny notch on top. Though the notch area in the OnePlus 6 is among the smallest when compared with other notch screen-based smartphones, it would be trimmed even more and reduced to a size of a big dot, enough to accommodate just the front camera. The Vivo V11 Pro or the Oppo F9 Pro are two smartphones that currently boast such screen designs.

Imaging is another area that is expected to get improvements. The OnePlus 6T is expected to get a dual camera module with several software-based enhancements such as artificial intelligence-based automatic scene recognition, better low light photography, etc.

ALSO READ: OnePlus 6: Refreshingly different looks, despite featuring a notch screen

Speaking of technical specifications, the upcoming smartphone is expected to be similar to the OnePlus 6 i.e. Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 system-on-chip (SoC) and three RAM & storage configurations – 6GB/64GB, 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB. The phone is expected to come in midnight black and mirror black colour options, and a white and red colour options will be added later.