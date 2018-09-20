OnePlus 6T teaser goes live on Amazon, TV ad with Amitabh Bachchan out too

-
Chinese smartphone manufacturer OnePlus is gearing up to launch the OnePlus 6T soon. The phone teaser is now live on e-commerce platform Amazon, and a television commercial featuring Bollywood celebrity Amitabh Bachchan is out too. This is exactly how OnePlus started promoting the yesteryear flagship OnePlus 5T before the launch. With the teaser page out and television commercial featuring on different channels, it is safe to assume that the launch is now only days away.
While the teaser on Amazon India does not reveal anything, the television commercial provides some details on the design aspect of the upcoming OnePlus flagship. In the commercial, Amitabh Bachchan is seen holding the phone and his index finger resting below the rear camera module. The phone shown in the advertisement wears midnight black design (matte black edition) that was introduced with the OnePlus 6. In recent reports, the OnePlus 6T was speculated to feature a tri-camera module on the back. In the commercial, however, the phone is shown sporting a dual camera module and Amitabh Bachchan’s index finger strategically covering rest of the space, leaving the speculation unanswered.
Speaking of other upgrades, the OnePlus 6T is confirmed to get an in-display fingerprint sensor technology, where the sensor is placed beneath the display panel. This allows a part of the screen to double up as a biometric recognition module for identifying fingerprints for the phone's unlocking mechanism. The in-display fingerprint module will free up the space on the back of the OnePlus 6T without compromising on the overall design theme. OnePlus’ sister company, Vivo, has been offering this technology in some of its premium models, such as the Vivo X21, Vivo Nex and the Vivo V11 Pro.
The OnePlus 6T is also reported to get a new screen format, with a tiny notch on top. Though the notch area in the OnePlus 6 is among the smallest when compared with other notch screen-based smartphones, it would be trimmed even more and reduced to a size of a big dot, enough to accommodate just the front camera. The Vivo V11 Pro or the Oppo F9 Pro are two smartphones that currently boast similar screen format design.
As for the trade off, the OnePlus 6T is confirmed to drop the 3.5mm audio jack to accommodate a bigger capacity battery. Other technical specifications of the upcoming smartphone are expected to be similar to the OnePlus 6 i.e. Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 system-on-chip (SoC) and three RAM & storage configurations – 6GB/64GB, 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB.
