OnePlus 6T to use finger-on-display; will look slightly different than OP6

The 6T will feature an in-display fingerprint sensor as one of the biometric tools to unlock the device, other would be the face unlock. Named finger-on-display by Chinese smartphone manufacturer OnePlus, this feature was first intended to debut on the 5T. However, according to company’s statement, the technology was not ready then, therefore it was delayed until now. The company also had to tweak the internals to accommodate the finger-on-display technology, making the 6T design slightly thicker than the OnePlus 6, according to a news report in the CNET.

The in-display fingerprint technology was first introduced by another Chinese smartphone brand Vivo. The company was also the first one to roll out consumer ready device in the market. In India, Vivo X21 was the first smartphone to feature in-display fingerprint sensor. As noticed in the product review, the in-display fingerprint sensor is not as fast and accurate as the conventional fingerprint sensors. However, the new generation fingerprint sensor used in the Vivo V11 Pro, which was launched in India recently, showed improvement with respect to fingerprint recognition and accuracy. Important to note, Vivo is one of the three smartphone brands that are owned by Chinese smartphone manufacturer The other two are OnePlus and Oppo. Therefore, it is expected that the OnePlus 6T would take the technology from Vivo.

Unlike the conventional fingerprint sensors, the in-display fingerprint sensor technology is embedded under the screen, making it a discreet addition without compromising on the phone design. According to the report in CNET, the would allow the OnePlus 6T to feature a unibody look.

As seen in Vivo smartphones with in-display fingerprint sensor technology, a specific area on the lower side of screen doubles up as a biometric unit to recognise fingerprints. The area is lit up with an icon to make it easy to identify where to touch to register a fingerprint. Featuring a fingerprint sensor on the front allows smartphone users to follow lesser steps to unlock the screen, compared to devices with fingerprint sensor on the back.

Apart from in-display fingerprint sensor technology, the OnePlus 6T is also expected to feature a new format screen with a tiny notch on top. The phone is expected to feature glass-metal-glass design. It is also expected to use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor.

The OnePlus 6T is expected to arrive in the last quarter of this year.





