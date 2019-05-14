- YES Bank troubles run deeper than investors believe; cleanup will be tough
OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7, Bullets Wireless 2 unveiled: Price, specs, & more
The OnePlus 7 Pro and Oneplus 7 are expected to be of flagship breed with different features and specifications, targeting two different price segments
OnePlus 7 Pro
Chinese smartphone manufacturer OnePlus on Tuesday unveiled the OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7, and the Bullets Wireless 2 earphones in India.
The OnePlus 7 Pro, as the name suggests, is a premium offering with major upgrades over the ongoing model – the OnePlus 6T. The phone boasts an all-screen profile with no bezels or notch. It sports a 'fluid AMOLED' screen of QHD+ resolution, boasting a 90Hz refresh rate, which is uncommon in most flagship smartphones, except some gaming-centric ones.
The phone has a triple camera module on the back, featuring a 48-megapixel primary sensor, 16MP ultra-wide lens and an 8MP telephoto lens for 3x optical zoom. The phone comes in three RAM and storage variants -- 6GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB and 12GB/256GB. All three models have UFS 3.0 storage, meaning faster transfer rate (read/write). The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 system-on-chip, 4,000 mAh battery with Warp fast charge technology support.
The OnePlus 7, on the other hand, has a design similar to the OnePlus 6T. However, it gets a new camera module on the back, featuring a 48MP primary sensor and a depth sensor. The phone sports a 6.41-inch optic AMOLED screen of fullHD+ resolution. Powering the phone is Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, 3,700 mAh battery with Warp charge support.
