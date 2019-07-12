OnePlus 7 review: A phone that comes with a necessary performance bump

The question is not if you should buy a OnePlus. It’s arguably the best of the Androids currently available. First-time buyers with a budget of about Rs 25,000 and an eye on flagships should spend an extra Rs 8,000 and bag the OnePlus 7 for Rs 32,999.

Those of you unwilling to spend more should get their hands on the OnePlus 6, 6T or even the OnePlus 5. It’s a family in which the elders just refuse to be written off. In times of forced app updates, these phones are still going strong. I am stating this upfront to help you understand if the OnePlus 7 is worthy of a title, or ...