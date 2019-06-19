OnePlus 7 rival Asus 6z India launch at 12 noon: Livestream, specifications

-
Taiwanese electronics maker Asus is set to bring the Zenfone 6 to India as the Asuz 6z. Successor to the Zenfone 5z, the Asus 6z will be launched in the country on Wednesday. The Flipkart-exclusive smartphone boasts a three-side bezel-less screen, glass-metal-glass design, motorised flip camera, and a 5,000 mAh battery.
Pitched as a rival to the recently launched OnePlus 7, the Asus 6z is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 system-on-chip. It boots Android Pie operating system-based ZenUI 6.0, which is an improvement over the existing iteration and looks close to vanilla Android OS. The OS has several value-add features integrated by Asus for an improved user experience.
The key highlight of the phone is its motorised flip camera module, which rotates 180-degree and turns into a selfie camera, and 5,000 mAh battery, which supports 18W fast charging with the supplied charger. The phone is compatible with the Quick Charge 4.0 quick-charging technology.
In terms of design, the Asus 6z has a glass-metal-glass build with Gorilla Glass 6 on the front and Gorilla Glass 3 on the back. The phone’s overall design resembles the ROG phone, albeit without the flashy elements like exhaust vents and LED insignia. The phone’s key design highlight is its 6.41-inch fullHD+ screen with no notch or cut-out area for earpiece and sensors which gives it a three-side bezel-less profile.
Imaging is covered by a dual-camera set-up, which features a 48-megapixel primary sensor (Sony IMX 586) of an f/1.79 aperture and a 13MP ultra-wide lens of a 128-degree field of view. The cameras are part of a motorised flip module resting inside a cut-out area on the back. Unlike the motorised pop-up camera module that ejects from the chassis, the flip module rotates 180 degrees, giving more flexibility to the user, especially while taking panorama shots or selfie shots.
