OnePlus 7-series India launch confirmed for May 14; 5G-ready model expected

on Tuesday announced that it will unveil its 2019 flagship smartphones in India on May 14. Following the footsteps of other premium smartphones’ brands, the company will launch more than one model this time. The upcoming series, which would include the 7 Pro and the 7, will be unveiled simultaneously in the US, Europe and India.

In India, the event will be hosted at Bangalore International Exhibition Centre -- entry passes for which would be available at company’s online portal for Rs 999, starting April 25 at 10AM.

“Get ready to experience the speed in person. Join us in Bangalore on May 14, and experience the live unveiling of the OnePlus 7-series. Hand in hand with our community, we will showcase the power of the all-new OnePlus 7-series on top of several surprise announcements you don’t want to miss,” said the company in a press note.

Get ready for the Series

Get notified here - https://t.co/CMhGizTidZ pic.twitter.com/KQXRxfH4jd — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) April 23, 2019

With regard to what to expect from the Pro and the OnePlus 7, company’s CEO Pete Lau hinted that the phones will sport an ‘all-new’ screen. Though there has been no official confirmation regarding the phones specifications and features, the is expected to be a 5G ready device, whereas, the OnePlus 7 would be a trimmed down version with 4G network support. Both the phones are expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 system-on-chip (SoC).

The case renders by third party manufacturers reveals that the would sport a triple camera module on the back. There are speculations that the phone would have a motorised pop-up selfie camera, similar to the Vivo V15 Pro. The OnePlus 7, on the other hand, is expected to be similar to the ongoing model, the OnePlus 6T. However, it might get improvements in terms of specifications and features.