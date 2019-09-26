OnePlus 7T, OnePlus TV India launch today at 7 PM: Expected specs, features

In a global unveiling event from India, Chinese smartphone brand is set to launch the 7T and the TV on Thursday at 7 PM (IST). This is the first time the company is launching a product in India before any other of the global markets where it is present, including home country China. Before the launch, the company has revealed some key features and specifications of the upcoming products.



Here is a look:

OnePlus 7T

Successor to the OnePlus 7, launched earlier this year, the OnePlus 7T would get major all-round upgrades, including a new frost mist matte glass build, a triple-camera set-up on the back, AMOLED screen of a higher 90Hz refresh rate, and maybe a bigger capacity battery with 30W fast-charge (Warp charger) support. On the basis of the features revealed by the company, the phone seems to be inspired by its on-going premium flagship OnePlus 7 Pro. However, it might get a lower price tag, which would make it an affordable offering in the midrange segment.

In terms of specifications, the OnePlus 7T is expected to sport a 6.55-inch fluid AMOLED screen. Though the screen resolution is still under the wraps, the phone is confirmed to use a screen panel of 90Hz refresh rate, first introduced by OnePlus in the OnePlus 7 Pro. Though the OnePlus 7T is promised to get a 90Hz refresh rate screen, it might not get the curved profile and higher resolution screen of the Pro model. These screen properties might stay exclusive to the OnePlus 7T Pro edition to be unveiled in October.

As for hardware upgrades, the OnePlus 7T is expected to be powered by Qualcomm’s recently-launched flagship Snapdragon 855 Plus system-on-chip (SoC) and Google’s Android 10 operating system. The phone’s triple-camera set-up on the back is expected to feature a combination of 48-megapixel primary sensor, 12MP telephoto lens for a 2x optical zoom capability, and a 16MP ultra-wide sensor. The phone would have a waterdrop notch on the front accommodating the phone’s 16MP selfie camera – similar to the OnePlus 7. Powering the phone would be a 3,800 mAh battery with support for fast charging through the supplied 30W Warp charger.

OnePlus TV

A new product category for the company, the OnePlus TV is expected to be a premium offering with flagship design and features. It is expected to have a 55-inch 4K QLED screen panel. The TV might run on platform, customised by OnePlus for improved user experience. The TV is expected to come with access to Google Play Store for apps. It is also expected to have a built-in Chromecast and a built-in soundbar with as many as eight speakers capable of 50W audio output.