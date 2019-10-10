OnePlus 7T Pro launch at 8:30 PM today: Livestream, likely specs & features

Chinese electronics manufacturer is set to launch the 7T Pro at a global event in London that would be livestreamed simultaneously on the company’s social media and YouTube channels. In India, the event’s livestream on YouTube will start at 8:30 PM. At the launch event, the company is also expected to unveil the 7T Pro’s McLaren edition, teased recently on OnePlus' official Twitter account.

A successor to the OnePlus 7 Pro, the OnePlus 7T Pro is expected to be a premium flagship. It could be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ mobile processor, which also powers the company’s recently launched OnePlus 7T. The phone might come in multiple variants; with up to 12 GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. However, the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren edition is expected to come only with 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.

McLaren and OnePlus, relentlessly pursuing perfection. See the embodiment of excellence on October 10, 4 PM BST. pic.twitter.com/NbhUoOe4JL — OnePlus (@oneplus) October 8, 2019

The OnePlus 7T Pro is expected to get the matte frosted glass design, which the company introduced in the OnePlus 7T. Other than cosmetic upgrades, the phone could be similar to its predecessor, the OnePlus 7 Pro. It is expected to boast a 6.65-inch fluid AMOLED screen of a QHD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. Like in its predecessor, the screen in the OnePlus 7T Pro might be curved on the sides and support HDR10+. The phone is expected to come with a pop-up selfie camera module, in-display fingerprint sensor and Gorilla Glass protection on the front and back.

The OnePlus 7T Pro is expected to come with a triple-camera set-up on the back, featuring a combination of a wide-angle sensor, an ultra-wide angle sensor and a telephoto lens. The phone could be powered by a 4,085 mAh battery. Like the OnePlus 7T, the OnePlus 7T Pro is also expected to come with Warp Charger 30T.