OnePlus 7T Pro Review: Dependable performer, holds an edge with features

I am late, I’ll admit. My able colleagues are busy predicting the 8 lineup and what the Concept One phone — which will never see the light of day — will lend to future devices. And here I am, still fiddling with the 7T Pro, the latest in the company’s able lineup from last year. But that’s the thing about OnePlus. It’s a brand that does not compel you to move on to a new phone. Its remarkably reliable phones tend to stay relevant for a long time. Here’s a good example.

Design 4.5/5

The 7T Pro has a beautiful 6.67-inch “Fluid” AMOLED display that shines through its other qualities. With a resolution of 1,440 x 3,120, it delivers great picture quality and is also legible under direct sunlight. But what makes this phone truly stand out in design is that the screen is a rounded, edge-to-edge masterpiece that doesn’t have any space for bezels — punch hole, teardrop or whatever else. Instead, there is a delightful motorised, popup selfie camera on top of the screen. The phone has a great screen-to-body ratio of 88.3 per cent and there’s no need for on-screen buttons.

The phone is tall with an aspect ratio of 19:5:9 and heavy at 206 gm. Not quite suited to be handled with one hand, unfortunately. The new Haze Blue paint job with a subtle matte finish on the back makes this one pretty. But the phone is slippery and the rounded screen invites some accidental touches. But these are minor issues that take nothing away from the attractive design.

Performance 5/5

The phone does not lag one bit, heats up only when you switch between graphic-intensive games while running 100 other apps in the background. And you rarely need to do that. The bloatware-free OxygenOS running on the phenomenal Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor with 8 GB RAM and 256GB storage makes this phone almost foolproof.

The 30W Warp Charger takes a little over an hour to bring the phone from zero to a full charge, which lasts a little less than 24 hours on moderate-to-high use. It’s not great, but the brilliant screen is to blame.

Camera 4/5

The triple-camera of the OnePlus 7T Pro is the same you get on a OnePlus 7 Pro: a dependable 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide lens and an 8-megapixel, f/2.2 aperture telephoto lens. The exposure and saturation in pictures clicked with the primary lens are great. But the telephoto lens does not offer the same amount of detailing. The 16-megapixel selfie camera produces more natural images than many camera phones in this price range.

Overall 4/5

OnePlus is a universe of its own. If you are not up for a beautiful, edge-to-edge screen and have no use for industry-best hardware for Rs 53,999, the OnePlus 7T, with comparable specs and a slightly smaller, 6.55-inch screen for Rs 34,999, is a near-perfect device. If it is dependable performance that you are looking for, just pick among them.