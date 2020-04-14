OnePlus 8-series launch at 8:30 PM today: Livestream, expected specs & more

Chinese electronics maker is set to launch the 8-series smartphone on April 14 in a global online event, which would start at 8:30 PM in India. The event would livestream on company’s official web portal, social media channels and YouTube.

Like its previous year launches, is expected to launch at least two under the OnePlus-8 series. The OnePlus 8-series is expected to bring several upgrades, especially with regard to design, display, imaging and connectivity. In terms of design, the phones are expected to have a premium glass-metal built with punch hole display on the front. Speaking of display, the upcoming would sport screens of 120Hz refresh rate.

Besides, the display on OnePlus 8-series would support MEMC interpolation technology for smooth video rendering experience.

The #OnePlus8Series features MEMC, which adds frames to content with a lower refresh rate, bringing them up to high refresh rate smoothness. Even your old #toiletpaperchallenge video will look epic. How smooth do you think it'll be? Tell us in 8 words. #LeadwithSpeed pic.twitter.com/21dXrFaTIp — OnePlus UK (@OnePlus_UK) April 4, 2020

Imaging is not known to be OnePlus’ strength, but the OnePlus 8-series are expected to change that. Recently, the company shared lowlight images, taken by one of the upcoming smartphones, on Twitter. Though the images do not tell the complete story, one can expect the OnePlus 8-series would feature a versatile camera set-up for comprehensive imaging experience.

Ultra wide that can get ultra close. One side here was taken with a OnePlus 8 Pro, the other with another flagship phone (I think you can probably tell which is which). pic.twitter.com/qOR1OiNod0 — Pete Lau (@PeteLau) April 8, 2020

In terms of connectivity, the phones are confirmed to be 5G network ready. Other specifications include Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 system-on-chip, paired with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.0-based internal storage.

Besides the smartphones, OnePlus would also launch its first wireless charger at the event today. Named Warp Charge 30 Wireless, it is a standee-based wireless charger that is touted to support 30W fast charging, which is equivalent to existing wire-based charging solution that comes with OnePlus smartphone.

The Warp Charge 30 Wireless has a peak output of up to 30W, which ensures that your device battery charge goes from one per cent to 50 per cent in half an hour, said the company in a blog post.

OnePlus 8-series launch livestream