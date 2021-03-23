OnePlus 9 series to launch on Tuesday: Check prices, specs & other details

Smartphone maker is all set to launch the new 9 series in India on Tuesday. The latest flagship 9 series will have OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9, and OnePlus 9 Lite or OnePlus 9R. The company has also confirmed that it will launch OnePlus Watch today along with the phones. Even before the official launch, the series has already seen over two million reservations across all the retail channels in China.

According to several reports, OnePlus 9R will be an affordable phone to be launched only for India.

The OnePlus 9 will have some upgrades over OnePlus 8T, while OnePlus 9 Pro will have the top-of-the-line specifications. The 9 series will offer a two-year warranty and will have a charger in the box.

One of the major talking points for the latest series has been its camera. OnePlus recently announced a three-year partnership with Sweden-based camera manufacturer Hasselblad to co-develop the smartphone camera systems.

The launch event will be streamed live on YouTube channel of OnePlus. Live streaming will begin at 07:30 PM IST. The phones will be available on Amazon and the OnePlus website.

Let’s take a look at the much-anticipated OnePlus 9 series' specifications, features, price, and other details.

OnePlus partnership with Hasselblad

According to OnePlus, the partnership will develop over the next three years, starting with software improvements including colour tuning and sensor calibration, and extending to more dimensions in the future. The OnePlus 9 series will feature ‘Natural Color Calibration with Hasselblad’. Through the new colour solution, OnePlus aims to bring more perceptually accurate and natural-looking colours to photos taken with OnePlus flagship cameras. It will also serve as OnePlus’ new standard for colour calibration for its future smartphone cameras.

Besides, the upcoming OnePlus smartphone will boast the new Hasselblad Pro Mode, which would bring Hasselblad’s class-leading sensor calibration to a smartphone for the first time, resulting in accurate and natural colour for a solid foundation for post-editing.

OnePlus said it plans to invest over $150 million over the next three years in developing imaging capabilities of its phones.

OnePlus 9 series specifications

OnePlus has already confirmed some of the specifications of the latest series. The OnePlus 9 Pro will offer a 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate display and the screen will switch between 1 Hz and 120 Hz according to the task on the screen. It is expected to have 6.7-inch QHD+LTPO display. OnePlus 9 is expected to have some upgrades over the OnePlus 8T with 6.55-inch FHD+ 120Hz display, while the affordable OnePlus 9R is rumoured to have a 6.5-inch 90Hz FHD+ screen.

The OnePlus 9 Pro will have a quad camera setup on the back and will feature 48MP Sony IMX789 primary camera and a 50MP Sony IMX766 ultrawide sensor. The camera will also come with Hasselblad Pro Mode. OnePlus 9 is expected to have 3-camera setup, and OnePlus 9R is expected to have a primary 64-MP camera with an 8 MP ultra wide lens.

OnePlus 9 is expected to come in three colours: Stellar Black, Artic Sky, and Winter Mist. The Pro model will also come in 3 colours– Astral Black, Morning Mist, and Pine Green.

Coming to hardware specifications, 9 Pro and 9 will have Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. On the other hand, rumours suggest that 9R version will have Snapdragon 690 5G processor. OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro are tipped to have 12 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage, while 9R is expected to have 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. The 9 and 9 Pro model will be powered by a 4,500 mAh battery. The 9 Pro model will have a 50W wireless charging support and 65W wired charging support. The 9 model will come with 30W wireless charging and 65W fast charging. The 9R version is rumoured to have a 5,000 mAh battery with 30W or 50W fast charging support. OnePlus 9 series is expected to have the Android 11 OS.

Price

OnePlus 9 Pro is expected to cost around Rs 50,000, while the standard 9 model is expected to be priced around Rs 42,000. The affordable 9R version’s price, based on rumours, is expected to be around Rs 35,000.