OnePlus 9 series with Hasselblad camera enhancements set to debut on Mar 23

on Monday announced a three-year partnership with Sweden-based camera manufacturer Hasselblad to co-develop the smartphone camera systems. The first camera system to come out from this partnership will feature on the 9 series, which is set to globally launch on March 23. In addition, announced its plans to invest more than $150 million over the next three years to further build out its smartphone mobile imaging capabilities.

“OnePlus has always prioritised a premium user experience over everything else. Beginning in 2021, we are making a concerted effort to significantly improve the smartphone camera experience for our users, with the expertise of a truly legendary partner in Hasselblad,” said Pete Lau, Founder and CEO of OnePlus.

OnePlus said that in partnership with Hasselblad, the Chinese smartphone maker aims to deliver vastly improved camera systems on future OnePlus smartphones, including the upcoming OnePlus 9 Series. According to OnePlus, the partnership will develop over the next three years, starting with software improvements including color tuning and sensor calibration, and extending to more dimensions in the future. The OnePlus 9 series will feature ‘Natural Color Calibration with Hasselblad’. Through the new colour solution, OnePlus aims to bring more perceptually accurate and natural-looking colours to photos taken with OnePlus flagship cameras. It also will serve as OnePlus’ new standard for colour calibration for its future smartphone cameras.

Besides, the upcoming OnePlus smartphone will boasts the new Hasselblad Pro Mode, which would bring Hasselblad’s class-leading sensor calibration to a smartphone for the first time, resulting in accurate and natural colour for a solid foundation for post-editing. According to OnePlus, the Hasselblad Pro Mode has been revamped with a new user interface based on Hasselblad’s image processing software to give users an authentic Hasselblad look and feel. It also allows for an unprecedented amount of control for professional photographers to fine-tune their photos, with the ability to adjust ISO, focus, exposure times, white balance and more. Users can also use 12-bit RAW format for even richer color and higher dynamic range.

As for the OnePlus 9 series, it will use a custom Sony IMX789 sensor for the largest and most advanced main camera sensor ever on a OnePlus device. With 12-bit RAW, it will be up to 64-times more colorful than before, delivering more dynamic and vibrant colors in pictures and giving professional photographers more room for additional post editing. The Hasselblad Camera for Mobile will also offer improved HDR video recording, as well as support for capturing 4K 120FPS and 8K 30FPS video.