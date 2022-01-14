OnePlus 9RT 5G with 50MP triple-camera, Buds Z2 with ANC launched in India

on Friday launched in India the 9RT smartphone. Alongside, expanding its range of audio products, the Chinese smartphone maker launched the Buds Z2. The OnePlus 9RT is an entry-level premium smartphone powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. It sports an E4 OLED flat display of 120Hz refresh rate and up to 600Hz touch response rate. Other features include 50-megapixel primary camera sensor (Sony IMX766), Warp Charger 65T, 4,500mAh battery, and Android 11-based OxygenOS. The OnePlus Buds Z2 boasts active noise cancellation, Dolby Atmos, IPX4 protection rating, flash charging support, and up to 38 hours of on-battery time.

OnePlus 9RT 5G: Price and sale details

The OnePlus 9RT will be available starting January 16 for Amazon Prime members as part of early access on Amazon. The OnePlus Red Cable Club members can get the OnePlus 9RT during the first sale on the OnePlus online portal and OnePlus Store app from January 17. Open sale on all platforms commences from January 17. The OnePlus 9RT 5G will be available in Hacker Black and Nano Silver colours starting at Rs 42,999 (8GB + 128GB) and Rs 46,999 (12GB +256GB).

OnePlus Buds Z2: Price and sale details

Priced at Rs 4,999, the OnePlus Buds Z2 will be available alongside the OnePlus 9RT 5G from January 17 as part of the Red Cable First Sale (early access) for RCC members on the OnePlus online portal and OnePlus Store app. It will be available for open sale from January 18.

OnePlus 9RT 5G: Specifications

As for the specifications, the OnePlus 9RT 5G sports a 6.62-inch flat E4 OLED screen of 120Hz refresh rate and 300Hz touch response rate, which goes up to 600Hz in gaming mode. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 system-on-chip and Android 11-based OxygenOS, the smartphone will be available in two variants – 8GB RAM + 128GB on-board storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB on-board storage. As for imaging, the OnePlus 9RT 5G sports a triple-camera array on the back featuring a 50MP primary sensor supported by optical image stabilisation, 16MP ultra-wide-angle sensor of 123-degree field-of-view, and a 2MP macro lens. On the front, the phone has a 16MP camera sensor. The phone packs a 4,500mAh battery, supported by 65W fast-charge through supplied Warp Charge 65T charger.

OnePlus Buds Z2: Features

Coming to the OnePlus Buds Z2, it is based on the OnePlus flagships Buds Pro wireless earbuds. It features ANC, 11mm dynamic audio drivers, triple microphones, Dolby Atmos, and IPX4 ingress protection rating. According to OnePlus, the Buds Z2 has an on-battery time of up to 38 hours on a single charge.