OnePlus announces community sale with offers on smartphones, TVs, and more

has announced ‘Community Sale’ in India on its nineth anniversary. In the sale, the Chinese electronics maker is offering cashback, discounts, and deals on credit and debit cards transactions valid on smartphones, smart TVs, watches, earbuds, and more. The company is offering instant discounts on ICICI Bank cards across online and offline platforms, including online store, store app, OnePlus experience stores, and Amazon. The sale started on December 13 and would continue until December 18. Below are some of the deals available in OnePlus Community sale:

OnePlus 10T 5G

The OnePlus 10T 5G is available at a discounted price of Rs 44,999 (base model: 8GB RAM and 128GB storage), inclusive of all offers. For existing OnePlus and Apple iPhone owners, there is an additional discount of Rs 10,000 on exchange deals. Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, the smartphone sports a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen of 120Hz refresh rate. It features a HDR10+ certified screen and a 4,800 mAh battery.

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G

Inclusive of the bank offer, the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G is available at Rs 55,999. For OnePlus and Apple iPhone users, there is an additional discount of Rs 10,000 on exchange deal. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and 5,000 mAh battery, supported with 80W wired charger. It sports a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen of 120Hz refresh rate. It boasts a triple-camera system on the back, featuring a 48MP primary sensor, 50MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and an 8MP telephoto lens. On the front, it has a 32MP camera sensor.

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G

It is available at a discounted price of Rs 25,999 for the base model with 8GB and 128GB storage, inclusive of bank discount of Rs 3,000. Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1300 processor, the smartphone boasts a 6.43-inch AMOLED screen of 90Hz refresh rate and 4,500 mAh battery, supported by 80W wired charging. It comes in 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB configuration, and jade fog and grey shadow colours.

OnePlus Monitor X 27

The recently launched OnePlus Monitor X 27 is available at a discounted price of Rs 26,999. It sports a 27-inch 2K QHD IPS screen of 10-bit colour depth, 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. The screen supports high dynamic range format (HDR) 400 for better viewing experience. It has a USB-C port for easy content sharing from tablet, smartphone, and laptop. It features multiple picture modes – standard mode, movie mode, picture mode, web mode, and game mode.

Besides, The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2, OnePlus Nord Buds, OnePlus Buds Z2, OnePlus Buds Pro, OnePlus Nord Buds CE, OnePlus Nord Wired Headphones and OnePlus Nord Watch are available at a discounted price of Rs 1,699, Rs 2,499, Rs 4,499, Rs 8,990, Rs 1,899, Rs 599 and Rs 4,499, respectively.