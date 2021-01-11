OnePlus Band with SpO2 monitor, IP68 rating launched: Know price, features

Chinese technology company on Monday launched in India the Band, its first health and fitness wearable. The move follows the company’s revised product strategy, announced last year, to foray in to products categories beside smartphones and smart televisions. The Band will be available for purchase via an early access sale for Red Cable Club members, from 9:00 AM (IST) on January 12, exclusively on OnePlus India web portal and the OnePlus Store app. Open sale for the OnePlus Band begins on January 13 OnePlus web portal, OnePlus Store App, Amazon India, Flipkart, OnePlus exclusive offline stores and partner outlets. The OnePlus Band will be available at Rs 2,499.

The OnePlus Band is an entry-level health and fitness wearable with blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitor, heart rate sensor, and 13 in-built exercise modes, including Yoga and Cricket. It is touted to offer an array of display faces. Though it comes with standard black strap out-of-the-box, the OnePlus Band gets Navy and Tangerine Gray colour straps as optional accessories, priced at Rs 399 each. It boasts a dynamic AMOLED colour display with adjustable brightness.

The OnePlus Band boasts IP68 and 5ATM rating for water and dust resistance. Paired with smartphone thorough OnePlus Health app, the OnePlus Band allows you to receive notifications, control music or the camera shutter and view incoming calls. Besides, the app also stores health and fitness data and users can access activity data and receive health suggestions to improve their metrics over time. The OnePlus Band is powered by a 100mAh battery, which is touted to deliver up to 14 days on-battery time on a full charge.