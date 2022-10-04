OnePlus debuts Nord Watch at Rs 4,999: Specifications, features, and more

JUST IN
BS Web Reports | OnePlus | smartwatches

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

OnePlus Nord Watch
OnePlus Nord Watch

Expanding its smartwatch portfolio in India, OnePlus launched the Nord Watch. First smartwatch under the Nord branding, the Nord Watch is lifestyle wearable flanked by health and fitness features. Priced at Rs 4,999, the OnePlus Nord Watch is available on OnePlus online store, OnePlus Store App, select OnePlus Stores, and Amazon India. OnePlus offers a special discount of Rs 500 to Axis bank and ICICI Bank customers.

Second in the OnePlus smartwatch line, the Nord Watch has a rectangular dial with a side-mounted button for navigation. According to OnePlus, the Nord Watch uses a strap made of breathable and sweat-permeable material. The smartwatch is IP68 rated for dust and water protection. The first-generation Nord Watch features over 100+ customisable Watch Faces.

The OnePlus Nord Watch sports a 1.78-inch AMOLED screen of 60 Hz refresh rate and 500nits brightness level. Supported by the N Health app, the smartwatch is compatible with both Android and iOS smartphones. It has sensors to monitor heart rate sensor and blood oxygen saturation. Besides, the watch tracks steps, calories, and sleep. It has over 105 sports modes built-in, including indoor and outdoor walking, running, yoga, and cricket. Powered by a 230 mAh battery, it has Bluetooth 5.2 for wireless connectivity.

According to OnePlus, the Nord Watch can last up to 30 days on standby or 10 days on active usage. The smartwatch comes in midnight black and deep blue colours.

First Published: Tue, October 04 2022. 12:43 IST

