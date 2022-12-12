JUST IN
WhatsApp rolls out feature to enbale users find groups by contact name
OnePlus Monitor X 27, Monitor E 24 launched in India: Know price and specs

The OnePlus Monitors X 27 will be available at Rs 27,999 on the OnePlus online store from December 14. Pricing and sale details of the OnePlus Monitor E24 would come later

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

OnePlus Monitor X 27
OnePlus Monitor X 27

Chinese electronic maker OnePlus on Monday launched in India its maiden monitors, the OnePlus Monitor X 27 and OnePlus Monitor E 24. The OnePlus Monitors X 27 and E 24 come in 27-inch and 24-inch screen sizes, respectively. Priced at Rs 27,999, the Monitors X 27 will be available on OnePlus online store from December 14. Pricing and sale details of the OnePlus Monitor E24 would come later, said the company in a statement.

OnePlus Monitor X 27: Specifications

The Monitor X 27 sports a 27-inch 2K QHD IPS screen of 10-bit colour depth, 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. The screen supports high dynamic range format (HDR) 400 for better viewing experience. The monitor is Rheinland certified for low-blue light and flicker-free visuals. It boasts a multi-angle adjustable stand, which can be adjusted for height from 0-130mm. Effective tilt, rotation, and pivot angles for the monitor are -5-degree to 21-degree, -20-degree to 20-degree, and -90-degree to 90-degree. It sports a three-side bezel-less design and has a built-in cable management feature to avoid the clutter.

It has a USB-C port for easy content sharing from tablet, smartphone, and laptop. It features multiple picture modes – standard mode, movie mode, picture mode, web mode, and game mode. The Game mode has four sub-modes, namely the MOBA mode, FPS mode, RTS mode, and RPG mode.

OnePlus Monitor E 24: Specifications

The Monitor E 24 sports a 24-inch fullHD IPS screen of 75 Hz refresh rate. Like the OnePlus Monitor X 27, it is Rheinland certified for low-blue light and flicker-free visuals. It has a three-side bezel-less design and height adjustable stand (-5-degree to 15-degree). It has built-in cable management feature, USB-C port connectivity, and customised viewing experience with multiple modes.

First Published: Mon, December 12 2022. 15:26 IST

