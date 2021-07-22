OnePlus Nord 2 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 launched: Sale info, specs

on Thursday launched the Nord 2 in India. The smartphone comes in blue haze, gray sierra, and green woods colours. Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI system-on-chip, the Nord 2 comes with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB on-board storage. It will be available to existing Red Cable Club members on July 26 and July 27 via the ‘Red Cable First Sale’ on the online store, Store app and OnePlus Experience Stores. Alongside the Nord 2 5G, OnePlus unveiled the Buds Pro wireless earbuds. The earbuds will launch in India in August.

OnePlus Nord 2 5G: Price, sale details, and sale offers

The OnePlus Nord 2 comes in 6GB, 8GB, and 12GB RAM variants.

While the former two get 128GB on-board storage, the latter comes with 256GB on-board storage. The 6GB RAM variant comes in blue haze colour only, whereas the 8GB and 12GB RAM variants also get the grey sierra colour option. OnePlus also launched an India-exclusive green woods colour variant with PU leather back cover -- comes with 12GB RAM and 256GB on-board storage.

The OnePlus Nord 2 5G (8GB and 12GB variants – blue haze and gray sierra) will be available to existing OnePlus Red Cable Club members on July 26 and July 27 via the ‘Red Cable First Sale’ on the OnePlus online store, OnePlus Store app and OnePlus Experience Stores. On the OnePlus online store and the OnePlus store app, OnePlus is offering a bundle deal -- the OnePlus Band or OnePlus Buds Z will be available at a discounted price of Rs 1,499. Additionally, the first 2000 to purchase the Nord 2 5G on the OnePlus Store app will win a OnePlus handy fanny pack.

As for the bank offers, users can avail Rs 1,000 instant discount and no interest equated monthly installment for 3 and 6 months on HDFC Bank credit cards and EMI transactions on the OnePlus online store. The Nord 2 5G (8GB and 12GB variants) will also be on sale during Amazon Prime Day.

The Nord 2 5G (8GB and 12GB variants) will be available for open sale from July 28 onwards on the OnePlus online store, Amazon, and OnePlus Experience Store.

OnePlus Nord 2 5G: Specifications