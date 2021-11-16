OnePlus Nord 2 x PAC-MAN is everything limited-edition smartphone should be

Chinese electronics maker has a rich history of making limited-edition That legacy continues with the Nord 2 x PAC-MAN Edition, launched recently. This smartphone, however, is different from any of the previous iterations of limited-edition It is a holistic package with a captivating design and customised Android 11 operating system-based OxygenOS 11 OS, besides a lot of PAC-MAN inspired content and PAC-MAN 256 – Endless Maze game pre-installed. The Nord 2 x PAC-MAN Edition is everything a limited-edition smartphone should be.

Starting with design, this limited edition smartphone is essentially the same Nord 2 I reviewed earlier this year. However, it gets a new silver-themed back cover made of a dual-layered film that glows in the dark. The glowing back cover reveals the Pac-Man inspired maze pattern, which brings to life the phone in dark environments and makes it stand out. In normal light conditions, the back cover impresses with minimal design elements – subtle shiny dots, Pac-Man motif, and the OnePlus logo.

Coming to the software, it is a familiar OxygenOS 11 but with PAC-MAN-inspired content available across the board. There are PAC-MAN inspired themes, wallpapers, icons, animations, and colour tones. To add a bit of fun, OnePlus has hidden some content, such as wallpapers, ringtones, stickers, etc, that can be unlocked by completing in various challenges scattered throughout the retro-themed operating system. There is also a PAC-MAN camera filter named ‘Pacnomaly’, which adds retro effects and moving ghosts over the normal frame.

Among the many PAC-MAN-inspired things, I liked the pixelated icons of OnePlus apps. However, I wish the icons were available for system-wide apps for a uniform experience and not just for apps by OnePlus.

OnePlus Nord 2 x PAC-MAN Edition -- Theme

As for the innards, the Nord 2 x PAC-MAN Edition is the same as the top-tier variant of the standard Nord 2 The smartphone sports a 6.43-inch fullHD+ AMOLED screen of a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI system-on-chip, paired with 12GB RAM and 256GB on-board storage. It has a 4,500 mAh battery, supported by OnePlus Warp Charge 65 fast charger. Imaging is covered by a triple-camera array on the back, featuring a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), 8MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP mono sensor. On the front, the phone has a 32MP sensor.

Brand OnePlus Model Nord 2 x PAC-MAN Edition Operating System Android 11 -- OxygenOS 11.3 Display 6.43-inch fullHD AMOLED, 90Hz Speakers Stereo Rear camera 50MP OIS, 8MP ultra-wide, 2MP Mono Front camera 32MP Processor MediaTek Dimesity 1200-AI RAM 12GB Storage 256GB Battery 4,500mAh Charger Warp Charge 65 Price Starts at Rs 37,999

Priced at Rs 37,999, the OnePlus Nord 2 x PAC-MAN Edition sells at a premium of Rs 3,000 to the standard model with similar specifications. However, the price difference seems justified for a limited-edition smartphone that covers everything that a limited-edition smartphone should, plus more. Making the deal attractive is the special OnePlus Nord 2 x PAC-MAN phone holder, which OnePlus offers for free to limited-edition smartphone buyers. Overall, the OnePlus Nord 2 x PAC-MAN Edition makes a compelling package.