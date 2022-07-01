OnePlus Nord 2T 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 1300 launched: Know price, specs

Chinese smartphone maker on Friday launched the Nord 2T in India. Powered by Dimensity 1300 system-on-chip, the Nord 2T will be available in up to 12GB RAM and 256GB on-board storage. It will be available in gray shadow and jade fox colours from July 5 on the online portal, Store App, Amazon India, OnePlus Experience stores and select retail stores.

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G: Price and specifications

The OnePlus Nord 2T comes in 8GB and 12GB RAM variants with 128GB and 256GB on-board storage, respectively. Unlike its predecessor, the colour options for the Nord 2T are available in both the configurations. The base variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB on-board storage is priced at Rs 28,999 and the 12GB RAM and 256GB on-board storage variant is priced at Rs 33,999.

Coming to the specifications, the OnePlus Nord 2T is powered by Dimensity 1300 system-on-chip paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB on-board storage. It sports a 6.43-inch AMOLED screen of 90Hz refresh rate.

The phone boasts dual stereo speakers and an artificial intelligence-based vibration system for haptics.

It debuts the company’s 80W fast wireless charging in the Nord series, which was introduced with the OnePlus 10 Pro earlier this year. The charging tech is not the only thing the Nord 2T gets from OnePlus flagship . The phone's triple-camera array on the back is trickled down from the recently launched OnePlus 10R. There is a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation paired with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, the phone has a 32MP in-display camera sensor. Powering the experience is Android 12 operating system-based Oxygen OS12.1 interface.