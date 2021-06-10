OnePlus Nord CE, OnePlus U1S LED TVs launched: Know price, specs, sale info

-
ALSO READ
OnePlus Nord CE, U1S LED TV India launch today: Livestream, expected specs
OnePlus Nord CE, Smart TV U series coming on June 10, confirms CEO Pete Lau
OnePlus Watch review: Solid for starters, but not without software snags
OnePlus Band with SpO2 monitor, IP68 rating launched: Know price, features
OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9, OnePlus smartwatch launched; check price, more
-
OnePlus on Thursday launched in India the OnePlus Nord CE (Core Edition) smartphone and the OnePlus U1S LED TV series. The Nord CE is a trimmed down version of the OnePlus Nord (review), topped with some upgrades, for a familiar Nord experience at a price point even more accessible. The OnePlus U1S LED TV series, on the other hand, boasts Dynaudio-tuned audio system, far-field microphones for hands-free operations powered by Google Assistant, and support for external camera for video conferencing. Both the OnePlus Nord CE and OnePlus TV U1S will be available on Amazon India and OnePlus official website. The OnePlus TV U1S will also be available on Flipkart and select retail stores. Check out the sale details, pricing, and specifications of the OnePlus Nord CE and OnePlus TV U1S:
OnePlus Nord CE 5G: India pricing, sale details, specifications
The OnePlus Nord CE 5G will be available in 6GB RAM and 8GB RAM variants, both with 128GB on-board storage, priced at Rs 22,999 and Rs 24,999. There is also a 12GB variant with 256GB on-board storage priced at Rs 27,999. The 6GB variant will be available only in charcoal ink colour, whereas the 8GB RAM variant will be available in blue void colour too. The 12GB variant will be available in silver ray colour, aside to charcoal ink and blue void.
The OnePlus Nord CE 5G will be available on Amazon India and OnePlus India official website from June 16 at 12 noon. Pre-orders begins at 12 pm on June 11 for Red Cable Club members.
The OnePlus Nord CE sport a 6.43-inch fluid AMOLED screen of fullHD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G system-on-chip, the phone comes with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB on-board storage. Imaging is covered by a triple-camera set-up on the back, featuring a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. There is a 16MP sensor on the front for selfies and video calls. The phone boots Android 11 based Oxygen OS 11. It packs a 4,500 mAh battery, supported by Warp Charge 30T Plus fast charger. The Nord CE brings back the 3.5mm headphone jack, which was missing in the Nord.
OnePlus TV U1S: India pricing, sale details, specifications
The OnePlus TV U1S comes in three screen sizes – 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch. The 50-inch screen model is priced at Rs 39,999; 55-inch at Rs 47,999; and 65-inch at Rs 62,999. The OnePlus TV U1S will be available on open sale starting June 11 at 12 PM on Amazon India, OnePlus online store, Flipkart, and select retail stores.
Except for the difference in screens, all three televisions are same with regard to features and specifications. The OnePlus TV U1S boasts a 4K UHD resolution screen with support for several high dynamic range formats, including HDR10+, HDR10, and HLG. The TVs come with Dynaudio-tuned audio system with quad-speakers of 30W combined output. Powered by Android TV 10 platform, the TVs have Google Assistant and ChromeCast built-in. They support external webcam (priced at Rs 2,499) for video conferencing purpose, powered by Google Duo platform.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU