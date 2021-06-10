OnePlus Nord CE, OnePlus U1S LED TVs launched: Know price, specs, sale info

on Thursday launched in India the Nord CE (Core Edition) smartphone and the U1S LED TV series. The Nord CE is a trimmed down version of the OnePlus Nord (review), topped with some upgrades, for a familiar Nord experience at a price point even more accessible. The OnePlus U1S LED TV series, on the other hand, boasts Dynaudio-tuned audio system, far-field microphones for hands-free operations powered by Google Assistant, and support for external camera for video conferencing. Both the OnePlus Nord CE and OnePlus TV U1S will be available on Amazon India and OnePlus official website. The OnePlus TV U1S will also be available on Flipkart and select retail stores. Check out the sale details, pricing, and specifications of the OnePlus Nord CE and OnePlus TV U1S:

OnePlus Nord CE 5G: India pricing, sale details, specifications

The OnePlus Nord CE will be available in 6GB RAM and 8GB RAM variants, both with 128GB on-board storage, priced at Rs 22,999 and Rs 24,999. There is also a 12GB variant with 256GB on-board storage priced at Rs 27,999. The 6GB variant will be available only in charcoal ink colour, whereas the 8GB RAM variant will be available in blue void colour too. The 12GB variant will be available in silver ray colour, aside to charcoal ink and blue void.

The OnePlus Nord CE will be available on Amazon India and OnePlus India official website from June 16 at 12 noon. Pre-orders begins at 12 pm on June 11 for Red Cable Club members.

The OnePlus Nord CE sport a 6.43-inch fluid AMOLED screen of fullHD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G system-on-chip, the phone comes with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB on-board storage. Imaging is covered by a triple-camera set-up on the back, featuring a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. There is a 16MP sensor on the front for selfies and video calls. The phone boots Android 11 based Oxygen OS 11. It packs a 4,500 mAh battery, supported by Warp Charge 30T Plus fast charger. The Nord CE brings back the 3.5mm headphone jack, which was missing in the Nord.

OnePlus TV U1S: India pricing, sale details, specifications

The OnePlus TV U1S comes in three screen sizes – 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch. The 50-inch screen model is priced at Rs 39,999; 55-inch at Rs 47,999; and 65-inch at Rs 62,999. The OnePlus TV U1S will be available on open sale starting June 11 at 12 PM on Amazon India, OnePlus online store, Flipkart, and select retail stores.

Except for the difference in screens, all three televisions are same with regard to features and specifications. The OnePlus TV U1S boasts a 4K UHD resolution screen with support for several high dynamic range formats, including HDR10+, HDR10, and HLG. The TVs come with Dynaudio-tuned audio system with quad-speakers of 30W combined output. Powered by Android TV 10 platform, the TVs have Google Assistant and ChromeCast built-in. They support external webcam (priced at Rs 2,499) for video conferencing purpose, powered by Google Duo platform.