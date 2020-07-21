OnePlus Nord hands-on, specifications, camera details, pricing, and more

The Nord is here. And, with this smartphone, Chinese electronics maker is back in the business of making midrange Priced Rs 24,999 onwards, the Nord seems to bring a motley mix of design, specifications and features and promises to deliver the familiar smartphone experience. How well does it live up to the promise? We will answer that in the OnePlus Nord review, which will be published soon. For now, let’s take a look at the OnePlus Nord, its specification and features:

OnePlus Nord unboxed

The OnePlus Nord comes in a brand new packaging, with a blue accent tone instead of red. The blue colour might have its relevance, and one of the reasons to go with blue is the newly introduced blue marble theme which is making its debut with the OnePlus Nord. Besides, the phone also comes in grey onyx finish. Except for the new colour theme and packaging, the rest of the contents in the OnePlus Nord box are regular. You get the smartphone, its TPU cover, a SIM tray ejection pin, some reading material and stickers, and a OnePlus 30T Warp Charger with the standard red cable that comes with every OnePlus smartphone.

OnePlus Nord specifications

The OnePlus Nord has a 6.44-inch fluid AMOLED fullHD+ resolution of a 90Hz refresh rate. Unlike the side-curved display of its elder siblings, the Nord has a flat screen. However, the screen’s bezels are minimal and just about the same size as in premium OnePlus Made of glass and metal, the phone has a Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the front and back. It has an in-screen fingerprint sensor for screen unlock, and a slider key for audio profiles. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G system-on-chip, the Nord has 5G network support. It comes with up to 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage configurations. It ships with Android 10 operating system-based OxygenOS 10.5, along with features like system-wide dark mode, Zen mode, and all customisation options in premium OnePlus 8-series The phone is powered by a 4,115 mAh battery supported by 30W fast charging.

OnePlus Nord camera

The OnePlus has six cameras in total — four on the rear and two in front. The rear camera array features a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. The phone’s primary sensor seems similar to the one found in the OnePlus 8 (review). It is a Sony IMX586 sensor of an f/1.75 aperture supported by optical image and electronic image stabilisation tech. The ultra-wide sensor has an f/2.25 aperture and 119-degree field of view.

On the front, the phone has a 32MP primary sensor mated with an 8MP wide-angle sensor. What’s impressive here is the capsule shaped cut-out area on the screen to accommodate the front cameras. It is tiny if you compare it with other such iterations, and seems suitably placed so as not to cause any distraction.

OnePlus Nord variants and Indian pricing

The OnePlus Nord comes in three RAM and storage configurations. The base model is India-exclusive, with 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage, priced at Rs 24,999. The other two are 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB internal storage configurations, priced at Rs 27,999 and Rs 29,999, respectively.