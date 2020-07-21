OnePlus Nord India launch today: Watch livestream on Nord AR app, and more

Nord is set to launch on July 21 at 7:30 pm through a virtual event, which would broadcast live on online portal, social media channels and YouTube. The launch can also be experience in augmented reality through company’s dedicated AR app name Nord AR, which is available for Android and iOS platforms. Along with the Nord, the Chinese smartphone maker will launch its first true wireless stereo earphones, the OnePlus Buds.

Watch OnePlus Nord launch livestream

Livestream on OnePlus website

OnePlus has published a microsite for OnePlus Nord virtual event livestream on its global OnePlus domain. To watch the livestream, visit here

OnePlus Nord AR app

To experience the OnePlus Nord launch in AR, download the OnePlus Nord AR app from Google PlayStore or Apple App Store for Android and iOS platforms, respectively. Once the app is downloaded and installed, open it and grant all the permissions required by the app to work. Once set-up, open the app at 7:30 pm and follow the on-screen instructions to start experiencing the launch in AR. Important to note, the app works through internet and a good internet connection is a requirement to experience a seamless streaming in AR.

Experience OnePlus Nord through physical AR invite

If you have the OnePlus physical AR invitation, you can experience the OnePlus Nord hands-on in AR. The invite is not a prerequisite to watch the event livestream but to experience the smartphone in virtual form. However, the experience shall be available once the event ends.

How to use the OnePlus Nord AR launch invitation

Scan the QR code on the invite to initiate the WEB AR experience. You can scan the QR code with your native camera app (on Android versions 9 and 10), Google Lens, or any QR code scanner. After you load the WEB AR experience, scan the AR invitation to go hands-on with the OnePlus Nord device.

OnePlus Nord specifications (expected)

The OnePlus Nord smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G system-on-chip. Except for the processor, no other specifications or detail have been officially confirmed by the company. However, the company has been pushing teasers on its social media channels confirming some details in bits and pieces.

The phone is expected to sport a 6.4-inch fluid AMOLED screen of 90Hz refresh rate. One of the phone’s variant would ship with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage, and the premium variant is expected to get 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. The battery is expected to be of 4,300 mAh and the phone is expected to ship with a 30W Warp Charger. The phone is expected to feature a triple camera set-up on the back and a dual camera set-up on the front. However, no details on the optics is available.