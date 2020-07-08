OnePlus Nord-series smartphone set to go official on July 21: Details here

Nord is set to debut on July 21 through a digital event, which can be experienced in artificial reality space through Chinese electronics maker’s dedicated app ( Nord) for Google’s Android and Apple’s iOS platform.

“ Nord represents a new beginning for OnePlus, giving us an opportunity to share our technology with more people around the world. For this launch, we want everyone to sit back, relax, and experience our new phone for the first time right in the comfort of their living room,” said Paul Yu, Head of OnePlus Nord.

What is OnePlus Nord

Earlier in June, OnePlus announced its plan to return to making affordable Soon the company announced OnePlus Nord as official name for its upcoming affordable smartphone through company’s new Instagram channel dedicated to all-things related to OnePlus Nord. The upcoming smartphone is going to be the first in the company’s OnePlus Nord-series. It will be affordable, compared to company’s recent flagships.

How to watch OnePlus Nord event in AR

The OnePlus Nord launch can be experienced through the OnePlus Nord AR app available on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. Download the app:

Install the app and accept permissions necessary for the AR experience. Launch the app and follow instructions to set up your avatar and the app.

To watch the OnePlus Nord event in AR, open the OnePlus Nord AR app at 7:30 pm (IST) on July 21 and follow the on-screen instructions to start the AR experience. The app requires internet access and it is recommended to use a good internet connection to have a consistent AR streaming experience.

OnePlus Nord pre-orders

OnePlus Nord pre-orders will begin on Amazon India from July 15 onwards for Rs 499. Upon pre-ordering, users will receive a gift box containing limited-edition merchandise from OnePlus. Pre-order customers who complete the purchase of the device by 31 August will receive a second gift box containing OnePlus Bullets Wireless V1 and a phone cover.

OnePlus Nord specifications

The OnePlus Nord-series smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G system-on-chip. Except for the processor, no other specifications or detail have been officially confirmed by the company. However, a recent survey conducted by multi-brand loyalty programme Payback reveals some of the details around the upcoming phone’s specifications. According to tech forum XDA Developers, the phone will sport a 6.55-inch fluid AMOLED screen of 90Hz refresh rate. One of the phone’s variant will ship with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. Powering the phone would be a 4,300 battery with support for 30W Warp Charge. Imaging would be taken care by a triple camera array on the back and a dual camera set-up on the front. The primary rear camera would get optical image stabilisation.