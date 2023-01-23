OnePlus reveals launch date for Buds Pro 2 with spatial audio support

Chinese consumer electronics brand on Monday revealed the launch date for its upcoming truly wireless earphones Buds Pro 2. The earphones are scheduled to be launched on February 7 during the Cloud 11 event. Buds Pro 2 are developed in collaboration with Google to support spatial audio for an immersive multi-dimensional experience. "With OnePlus integrating this new framework alongside support for Fast Pair and audio switching, we're looking forward to adding their Buds 2 Pro Series to the Android ecosystem of connected devices that all work better together," said Erik Kay, VP of Engineering at Android.

OnePlus Buds Pro 2: Features



Equipped with Google’s signature spatial audio feature developed for Android 13, the wireless earbuds support sound output that comes from a fixed position regardless of movement, coupled with a 3D audio experience. Powered by OnePlus’ spatial rendering algorithm and IMU sensor, the audio quality is said to be backed by added stability. Besides, dedicated app expansions will also enable other applications to use the technology.

Using Android’s Fast Pair feature, the earbuds will give faster connectivity to nearby Android devices in one tap. With Android’s audio-switching feature, the Buds Pro 2 will be able to connect to two Android devices simultaneously. They would also allow a smooth transition between the connected devices without the need to change Bluetooth settings.

Additionally, considering the compatibility of most audio sources in the market, OnePlus will be offering a stereo up-mixing algorithm based on the multi-dimensional sound from mainstream audio and video apps.