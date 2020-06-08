OnePlus to unveil India-centric, affordable smart television on July 2

is set to unveil its second-generation smart television on July 2. Touted to offer premium smart TV experience at accessible price, the India-centric launch announcement was made by company’s CEO and co-founder Pete Lau on Twitter.

“It's official. We're making our premium smart TV experience more accessible to our Indian community. #SmarterTV” wrote Lau in a tweet.



In retrospective, forayed in to the smart television category with the launch of premium QLED smart televisions. Based on Google Android platform, the first breed of smart TV had customised user interface for improved user experience. It also featured voice-enabled remote control with support for Alexa and Google Assistant. Though polished, capable and competitively priced, the OnePlus TV did not do well in India as it was launched on the expensive side of the spectrum.





Now, the company is set to launch an affordable smart television that might change its equation in the smart television category. Though the company states that it is making its premium smart TV experience accessible to Indian community, it is expected that OnePlus might not launch a QLED TV to keep the price in check.