OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro to launch alongside OnePlus 11, Buds 2 Pro on Feb 7

The OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro will be launched in India at the Cloud 11 launch event, which is scheduled for February 7 in Delhi

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro
OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro

Chinese consumer electronics brand OnePlus on Tuesday announced the India launch of its new flagship smart TV, the OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro. The smart TV will be a new addition to the OnePlus Q series portfolio, which debuted in the country in 2019 with the launch of the OnePlus TV Q1 and Q1 Pro. The smart TV is set to be launched alongside the OnePlus 11 and OnePlus Buds 2 Pro at the Cloud 11, which is scheduled for February 7 in Delhi.

To stay informed, consumers can opt for the 'Notify Me' option available on OnePlus website, Amazon India and Flipkart. The upcoming device will be made available across offline stores in India after the launch.

"The new OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro is set to provide a series of superior hardware and software features, while also serving as the hub for a premium, smarter connected ecosystem experience. With the new flagship OnePlus TV, we aim to redefine benchmarks in the smart TV industry towards unparalleled quality and burdenless user experience," said Pete Lau, Founder of OnePlus.

With the OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro, OnePlus will further expand its IoT connected ecosystem portfolio in India.

OnePlus debuted the Q1 series smart televisions in India in 2019. The TVs featured a 55-inch 4K QLED screen with support for Dolby Vision and HDR. Based on Android TV OS, they offered 3GB RAM and 16GB memory storage. Powered by a 50W sound output, the smart TVs boasted built-in Chromecast, voice assistant support, picture enhancement technologies, and Dolby Atmos support for audio, among other features.

First Published: Tue, January 24 2023. 16:46 IST

