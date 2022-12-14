OPPO announces OHealth H1, MariSilicon Y, and Air Glass 2 at Inno Day 2022

on Wednesday unveiled its maiden OHealth H1 health monitor, MariSilicon Y chip, and augmented reality headset Air Glass 2 at its annual event called INNO DAY 2022. Below are the details

OHealth H1

The OHealth H1 family health monitor has six health data monitoring functions, including measurement of blood oxygen, ECG, heart and lung auscultation, heart rate, and body temperature. According to OPPO, the OHealth H1 would help users take better care of the health of the entire family. It is a portable device that weighs 95g and features an oval design with rounded edges.

MariSilicon Y chip

OPPO touted its self-developed chip for Bluetooth, the MariSilicon Y, as one of the first processors to use the advanced N6RF process . According to OPPO, the chip would allow a 50 per cent increase in Bluetooth bandwidth compared to current Bluetooth processors. Equipped with URLC codec and a NPU, it can transmit 24-bit/192kHz lossless audio through Bluetooth.

Air Glass 2

OPPO also demoed its Assisted Reality glass called Air Glass 2. Weighing approximately 38g, OPPO Air Glass 2 features a super-lightweight, robust design. The lenses will support vision correction and the frame will be further customised, making them almost indistinguishable from regular glasses. It will be able to make phone calls, conduct real-time translation, provide location-based navigation, convert voice into text for people with hearing impairments, and more.