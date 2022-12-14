OPPO announces OHealth H1, MariSilicon Y, and Air Glass 2 at Inno Day 2022

-
ALSO READ
OPPO Pad Air review: Affordable Android tablet good for casual everyday use
OPPO A77s, OPPO A17 launched in India: Price, features, and more
OPPO to launch Reno 8 series, Enco X2, Pad Air today: Expected specs & more
OPPO Enco X2 review: Worthy successor to Enco X true wireless earbuds
OPPO Enco Buds2 review: Good in-ear type wireless earbuds in budget segment
-
OPPO on Wednesday unveiled its maiden OHealth H1 health monitor, MariSilicon Y chip, and augmented reality headset Air Glass 2 at its annual technology event called OPPO INNO DAY 2022. Below are the details
OHealth H1
The OPPO OHealth H1 family health monitor has six health data monitoring functions, including measurement of blood oxygen, ECG, heart and lung auscultation, heart rate, and body temperature. According to OPPO, the OHealth H1 would help users take better care of the health of the entire family. It is a portable device that weighs 95g and features an oval design with rounded edges.
MariSilicon Y chip
OPPO touted its self-developed chip for Bluetooth, the MariSilicon Y, as one of the first processors to use the advanced N6RF process technology. According to OPPO, the chip would allow a 50 per cent increase in Bluetooth bandwidth compared to current Bluetooth processors. Equipped with URLC codec technology and a NPU, it can transmit 24-bit/192kHz lossless audio through Bluetooth.
Air Glass 2
OPPO also demoed its Assisted Reality glass called Air Glass 2. Weighing approximately 38g, OPPO Air Glass 2 features a super-lightweight, robust design. The lenses will support vision correction and the frame will be further customised, making them almost indistinguishable from regular glasses. It will be able to make phone calls, conduct real-time translation, provide location-based navigation, convert voice into text for people with hearing impairments, and more.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, December 14 2022. 16:23 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU