Oppo F9 Pro to feature tiny notch, VOOC fast charge, gradient colour design

Oppo, a Chinese smartphone manufacturer, is gearing up for the launch of the F9 Pro by the end of this month. However, before the launch, the company has been teasing the smartphone features on its social media platforms. The F9 Pro would feature a redesigned notch screen, called waterdrop screen by the company, and a gradient colour design somewhat similar to the Realme 1. The phone would also get the VOOC flash charge, which is Oppo’s proprietary fast charge similar to the OnePlus dash charge.

Speaking of the VOOC charge, the fast charging applies a low voltage fast charging mechanism to lightning quick charging. With its standardised configuration of 5V/4A, it can achieve a charging speed 4 times faster than conventional 5V/1A charging In terms of other specifications and features, the is expected to feature a 6.3-inch fullHD+ screen with a minor notch on the top and a thin bezel on the bottom. The phone would feature a glass design with reflective colour properties. It would come in three colour options -- sunrise red, twilight blue and starry purple. Interestingly, the phone’s side frame would also feature the gradient design.





ALSO READ: Oppo Find X earns people's votes as innovative smartphone: Know poll result

The phone is expected to use MediaTek Helio P60 octa-core processor, paired with either 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of internal storage, respectively. In terms of imaging, the phone is expected to sport dual camera set-up on the back and a higher megapixel selfie unit on the front. The rear cameras as expected to feature a 16-megapixel primary sensor, mated with a 2MP depth-sensing lens. The front camera is expected to sport a 25MP lens of f/2.0 aperture size. Like other recent Oppo smartphones, the F9 Pro camera modules would get artificial intelligence support for beautification, scene detection and portrait mode.

The phone is expected to be a midrange device with a price tag somewhere between Rs 20,000 and Rs 25,000.