OPPO Watch series goes on sale from August 10, price starts at Rs 14,990

Watch series will go on sale in India from August 10, announced the Chinese smartphone maker on Friday. The Watch series will be available across online and offline stores. The Watch series comes in 46mm and 41mm variant, priced at Rs 19,990 and Rs 14,990, respectively. The 46mm variant will be available in black and glossy gold colours, and the 41mm variant will be available in black, pink gold, and silver mist colours.

As part of its launch offer, customers will get Rs 1,500 discount on the OPPO Watch’s 41 variant and Rs 2,000 on the 46mm variant, if the purchase is made along with the OPPO Reno4 Pro. The offer is valid between August 5 – August 7 on offline stores and August 5 – August 10 on Amazon and Flipkart.

OPPO is currently taking pre-orders for the Watch series at OPPO authorised retail outlets and on Flipkart and Amazon. You can pre-book the watch by paying Rs 500 at the retail outlets, and OPPO is offering Rs 500 discount on all the pre-orders for purchases done during August 10 – August 12 period.

On online stores, pre-orders are eligible for 10 per cent instant discount on banks cards and up to 12 month of no interest equated monthly instalment. OPPO is also offering Rs 500 additional discount on prepaid transactions. Moreover, the OPPO Watch purchased and activated between August 10 and August 12 will be offered an additional one-year extended warranty.

Based on Google Wear operating system, the OPPO Watch series has AMOLED side-curved display. It boasts OPPO's Dual-Chip Endurance System, backed by Watch VOOC Flash Charging technology. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100, the OPPO Watch has a 430mAh battery. It comes with time-saving features and direct access to Google Fit for health and wellness related features. The OPPO Watch supports fitness tracking, heart rate monitoring, sleep quality, 50-meter water resistance, get-up reminders and breathing.