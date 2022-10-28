Out of stock: Up to 4-week long wait on Apple iPhone 14 Pro's online orders

The 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max are out of stock on Online in India. These premium smartphones, however, are available for online orders with estimated delivery in a three to four week timeline. The 14 Pro starts at Rs 1,29,990 and iPhone 14 Pro Max at Rs 1,39,990.

On the other hand, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are available for delivery within 24 hours. The iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Plus starts at Rs 79,990 and Rs 89,990, respectively.

Launched in September, the iPhone 14 Pro line models sell better than the cheaper iPhone 14 models. Due to lukewarm response from consumers for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, Apple has reportedly dropped plans to boost production of its base model. To meet the pent-up demand for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, the company has increased the production of Pro models to 60 per cent of total iPhone output from the initially planned 50 per cent – according to market research firm TrendForce.

On the expensive side, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models get fresh upgrades from Apple, such as a screen with 'Dynamic Island' and a 48-megapixel primary camera on the rear side. These upgrades make them look better value proposition compared to the vanilla models, which are identical to last year's models with incremental upgrades such as crash detection and satellite connectivity features.

Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar recently said that he had spoken to Apple regarding the unavailability of the iPhone 14 Pro models in the national capital region. He said that Apple is meeting the demand for the iPhone 14 models with Indian production but facing supply constraints due to a surge in demand for the iPhone 14 Pro models.

"I have spoken with Apple and they have said while iPhone 14 demand is being met also with India production, the iPhone 14 Pro demand has surged and is facing supply constraints which they are addressing," he said on Twitter.